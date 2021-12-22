Ashes 2021-22 | Steve Smith will make some really big scores in next three Tests, predicts Marnus Labuschagne

Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne has predicted that Steve Smith will make a significant impact with the bat and will score big in the remaining three fixtures of the ongoing Ashes series. Smith has registered scores of 12, 93 and 6 runs the series thus far, with Australia currently leading 2-0.

Australia are leading the Ashes 2021-22 by 2-0 and are emerging as a completely dominant side in the series. David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head and Steve Smith have been the significant contributors with the bat, while the all-round bowling unit has shown great consistency and depth. Smith, who led the side in Pat Cummins' absence in the second Test in Adelaide, missed out on a century by mere seven runs in his team's first innings effort of 473/9 declared.

Historically, the right-hander has had great success in the Ashes over the years, having aggregated 2911 runs at 63.28 with 11 hundreds. He was phenomenal in the 2017/18 edition, with 687 runs from seven innings at an average of 137.40, scoring three centuries and followed it up with 774 runs from seven innings at 110.57 in 2019.

Marnus Labuschagne, who was adjudged as Man of the Match for his hundred in Adelaide, lauded Smith and predicted that 32-year-old will score big in games to come.

“He hasn't played Test cricket for a year and it's taken two innings, he batted beautifully in that innings in some very tricky conditions, it was nipping around, so I think it's very exciting to see. I think it's very exciting for the rest of the series because I think if he gets in he's gonna make some really big scores in the next three Tests,” Labischagne was quoted as saying by The Sporting News.

Labuschagne registered scores of 103 and 51 in the Adelaide Test, after having scored 74 in the first innings in Brisbane. Reflecting on his performance, the No.2 ranked Test batsman currently, said that he was disappointed for not being able to convert his starts into a big scofre, despite being dropped more than once.

"We played well in this Test match and didn't take our foot off the paddle. Getting my first Ashes ton was terrific and I was disappointed that I didn't make it a big one, in spite of being given a few chances," he had said after recieving his Player of the Match award.

The third Test will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, beginning December 26.