Ashes 2021-22 | England are 100 miles away from winning in Australia, states Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan feels that England have no chance to beat Australia in the ongoing Ashes series after the hosts won the second Test in Adelaide by 275 runs. He added that Australia stand a great chance to win the 2023 Ashes in England, as the hosts would miss Stuart Broad and James Anderson.

Australia are dominating the Ashes 2021-22 and are leading by 2-0, after having won the second pink-ball Test in Adelaide by 275 runs. For England, only Dawid Malan and skipper Joe Root have shown sparks of brilliance with the bat, while the bowling has largely been ineffective.

Reflecting on England's run, former captain Michael Vaughan feels that the visitors are way away from beating Australia. He also rated Australia as favourites when they tour England for the next Ashes in 2023.

"This is the worry for England, and I said it last time they were here. I said the problem I found with this England Test match team is that they don’t realise that they are 100 miles away from winning in Australia,” Vaughan said while speaking on Fox Sports.

"But the Aussies are very close to beating us in the UK. They nearly beat us in 2019 and should have done. The next time they will do because (Stuart) Broad and (James) Anderson will be out the way, and they’ve probably got to take a couple steps back to go forward from this position."

Australia were missing the services of Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins in the Adelaide Test, with Jhye Richardson and Michael Neser replacing the experienced duo. Richardson went wicketless in the first innings but picked a five-wicket haul in the second, with his ability to swing the ball both ways. Vaughan was highly impressed with Richardson, who he feels will have a lot of success playing in England.

"I’ve always really liked Jhye Richardson. I think he’s going to be an absolute star. And I think he’s going to be the type of bowler that’s going to have a huge amount of success in England. If you put a Duke’s ball in Jhye Richardson’s hands, I think he’s going to have a huge amount of success,” he said.