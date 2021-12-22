Abid Ali hospitalized after complaining of chest pain

Today at 1:31 PM
Pakistan opening batter Abid Ali was taken to hospital after complaining of chest pain midway during Central Punjab’s last round clash against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in Karachi on Tuesday, December 21. The right-hander was batting on 61 when he left the field.
Abid was said to have been diagnosed as a case of Acute Coronary Syndrome, a term used to describe a range of conditions associated with sudden, reduced blood flow to the heart, one of which is a heart-attack. A PCB statement revealed that the 34-year-old is in a stable condition.
"Abid was taken immediately to a cardiac hospital where he was diagnosed as a case of Acute Coronary Syndrome. He is under the care of Consultant Cardiologist who is liaising with PCB medical team regarding further treatment. He is currently stable,” PCB said in a statement.
Abid aggregated 263 runs at an average of 87.66 in Pakistan’s recent 2-0 Test series win over Bangladesh, which fetched him the Player of the Series award. Overall, he has scored 1180 runs at 49.16 with four centuries from 16 Tests since his debut in 2019. In 129 first-class matches, the right hander has totalled 8,941 runs at 41.39 with 21 hundreds, while also scoring 3,706 runs at 39.42 from 102 List A games.
Central Punjab currently occupy fourth place on the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy points table, having drawn five, won two and lost two matches in the season, and are out of the finals race.
