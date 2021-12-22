Abid Ali hospitalized after complaining of chest pain

Abid aggregated 263 runs at an average of 87.66 in Pakistan’s recent 2-0 Test series win over Bangladesh, which fetched him the Player of the Series award. Overall, he has scored 1180 runs at 49.16 with four centuries from 16 Tests since his debut in 2019. In 129 first-class matches, the right hander has totalled 8,941 runs at 41.39 with 21 hundreds, while also scoring 3,706 runs at 39.42 from 102 List A games.