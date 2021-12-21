Tamim Iqbal set to return to competitive cricket after a long lay-off due to injury

Tamim Iqbal is set to return to competitive cricket with BCL to be played from January 9 following his long lay-off due to fracture to the thumb. Mustafizur Rahman is also aiming to return to competitive cricket after recovering from a side strain he sustained against Pakistan in a home series.

Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal is eyeing a comeback to competitive cricket after staying away from the sport for a long time due to injury. He made himself unavailable from the T20 World Cup and was planning to make a comeback in the Everest Premier League. He then suffered a fresh injury blow with a fracture to his left thumb and that postponed his return. National Cricket League was another tournament where he was aiming to return but the scan revealed a new fracture on his injured thumb after feeling uncomfortable in a net session.

The left-handed batsman who might play his first match since October 6, batted for half an hour against spinners and had throwdowns in the nets at the BCB indoor facility on Monday. He was seen checking on his injured thumb regularly during the session. Tamim revealed that he will increase the intensity of his training gradually and will try to be a part of the BCL one-day tournament.

"I am batting after a while and there is some pain but with time it will heal totally and I have to go through it. Later I will increase the intensity of my training like batting against pace bowlers and all that, and at that point I can understand where I stand. Let's see if I can take part in the BCL one-day tournament," Tamim told Cricbuzz.

BCB chief physician Debashish Chowdhury said that it is a part of his rehabilitation program and are expecting him to take part in the BCL one-day tournament.

"This is part of his rehabilitation program. He was expected to bat from November 20 and he did that. He is playing against slow bowlers and later his intensity will increase. We are expecting him to take part in the BCL one-day format," he stated.

Mustafizur Rahman will be also eyeing a return to competitive cricket after recovering from side strain he sustained during a three match series against Pakistan at home. Chowdhury revealed that Mustafizur is bowling with 50 percent intensity.

"Mustafizur is bowling with 50 percent intensity. He is bowling with a short run-up and lesser pace. He will do gym sessions and increase his intensity in bowling gradually. At the moment he is not feeling any pain while bowling," he concluded.