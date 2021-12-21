Shadab Khan names the two most difficult batters he has ever bowled to

Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan was asked to name the most difficult batsman to bowl to by a fan on social media on Monday, December 20. The 23-year-old, who has represented Pakistan in 118 international games till date, stated one Indian player’s name and one Australian in his response.

Shadab Khan has been one of Pakistan’s mainstay ever since his international debut in March 2017, especially in white-ball formats, in which he has bagged 135 wickets combined. He has also been impressive in Test cricket in the limited opportunities he’s got, having bagged 14 wickets at 36.64, while aggregating 513 runs at 33.33 from six matches.

On Monday, the youngster took to Twitter and invited fans for a Q&A session, which involved a question asking the toughest batsman to bowl to. Shadab named India’s new white-ball captain Rohit Sharma and Australia’s swashbuckling opener David Warner in his response.

Shadab also spoke of his primary motivation, while representing Pakistan at the biggest stage.

During a chat with Geo News recently, he said: “The national flag reminds us that we need to play our hearts out for our country, the same country which got its independence due to countless sacrifices from our elders. This practice of planting the national flag into the ground has united us all.”

Shadab, who was a part of Pakistan's impressive T20 World Cup 2021 campaign, is now set to represent Islamabad United in the 2022 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), beginning next month.