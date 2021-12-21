Rishabh Pant appointed as the brand ambassador by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Today at 8:59 AM
India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is appointed as Uttarakhand’s brand ambassador with an aim to promote sports and create mental health awareness. Rishabh Pant has represented India and managed 1549 runs in 25 Tests , 529 runs in 18 ODIs and 623 runs from 41 T20Is he played in so far.
Rishabh Pant is looked upon as one of the frontline players in the future for the India cricket team. He has been impressive in Test cricket so far but has a lot to improve in limited-overs cricket. Pant made his international debut in 2017 versus England in a T20I fixture. He has scored 1549 runs in 25 Tests and 529 runs in 18 ODIs. He has also amassed 623 runs from 41 T20I fixtures.
In a positive development for him, Rishabh Pant was elected as Uttarakhand's brand ambassador on Sunday. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made the announcement on Sunday on Twitter.
Pant said that he will do his best to promote sport and general health among the people of Uttarakhand.
Thank you @pushkardhami sir for giving me the opportunity to be the Brand Ambassador of promoting Sports and General Health among the people of Uttarakhand. I’ll do my best to spread this message and feeling happy that you are taking these steps towards a fitter India. https://t.co/xv17rs5bV0— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) December 19, 2021
He was last seen in India’s T20I series against New Zealand. He is currently preparing with the team for the three match Test series against South Africa.
