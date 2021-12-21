Rishabh Pant appointed as the brand ambassador by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Rishabh Pant is looked upon as one of the frontline players in the future for the India cricket team. He has been impressive in Test cricket so far but has a lot to improve in limited-overs cricket. Pant made his international debut in 2017 versus England in a T20I fixture. He has scored 1549 runs in 25 Tests and 529 runs in 18 ODIs. He has also amassed 623 runs from 41 T20I fixtures.