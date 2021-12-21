IPL is the next step to help women's cricket grow globally, feels Sophie Devine

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine feels that the franchise cricket has raised the profile of women’s cricket in recent years and a full fledged women’s IPL will be the next step to help the discipline grow globally. BCCI currently holds a three-team Women’s T20 challenge alongside the men’s IPL.

The franchise cricket has popularized the sport largely through recent years. Various leagues are played globally and various players showcase their talents, gaining worldwide popularity. It has benefited men’s as well as women’s cricket, with the Women's Big Bash League in Australia gaining immense popularity through the years. BCCI currently hosts a three-team women’s tournament - the Women's T20 Challenge - along with the IPL, with the men's tournament set to be a 10-team affair from the upcoming season.

The Women’s T20 Challenge was first played in 2018 and three seasons of the tournament have been played so far. IPL Supernovas are most successful team with two title wins, with Trailblazers being the defending champions, and Velocity having made the final once.

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine feels that franchise cricket has raised the profile of women’s cricket, citing the Women’s Big Bash League as an example. She also vouched for a full fledged women's IPL, saying that it will be the next step to help women’s cricket grow globally.

“The success of the WBBL in Australia has been enormous in raising the profile, and the standard of cricket as well has certainly improved,” Devine said on Monday at an event to mark the beginning of live cricket streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 1.

“I’d love to see a woman’s IPL kick off. I think it’s certainly the next step in growing the game globally for the women side of things.”

“So fingers crossed and in the next few years, there might be something on the cards.”

Suzie Bates too echoed the same thought, saying that the franchise cricket has changed women’s cricket for the good.

“Any franchise opportunities supporting the international game is the key for the game growing and India is the next big step in my opinion after the success of the WBBL and The Hundred competition in England,” Bates said.

All-rounder Amelia Kerr too, felt that India is a great place to add another exciting competition in women's cricket.

“They’ve started with a few exhibition matches but we speak of the passion and the love for the game that India has and how successful the men’s IPL is,” Kerr said.

“I think a woman’s IPL would be incredible.”