 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IND vs SA | Anrich Nortje ruled out of India Test series with injury

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    | ICC Twitter

    IND vs SA | Anrich Nortje ruled out of India Test series with injury

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:13 PM

    South Africa speedster Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match Test series against India due to a ‘persistent’ hip injury, as confirmed by Cricket South Africa on Tuesday, December 21. The cricketing body has decided against naming a replacement for the 28-year-old.

    Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of South Africa's upcoming three-match Test series against India, beginning December 26 in Centurion. Cricket South Africa stated that no replacement will be named for the right-arm quick, who will miss out with a persistent hip injury.

    “Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the 3-match #BetwayTestSeries due to a persistent injury. No replacement will be brought in,” CSA wrote on Twitter.

    “He has unfortunately not recovered adequately for the expected Test match bowling loads and is currently consulting with specialists to manage and advise on his recovery. No replacement will be brought in,” said an official statement.

    Nortje has been South Africa's premier fast bowlers across formats in recent times, alongside the experienced Kagiso Rabada. The 28-year-old was a part of his side's 2-0 Test series win in the West Indies earlier this year, during which he had bagged eight wickets at 19.62. He is also one of the four players retained by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auctions, alongside Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw and Axar Patel.

    Nortje's absence could pave the way for Kolpak return Duanne Olivier, whose last Test appearance came in February 2019. Apart from Rabada and Olivier, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala, Beuran Hendricks, Glenton Stuurman and Marco Jansen are the other seamers in the hosts 20-member squad.

    South Africa (Test Squad): Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down