David 'Bumble' Lloyd retires from commentary after 22 years with Sky Sports

Former England cricketer and coach David Lloyd has announced his retirement from Sky Sports after his 22-year-long association as a commentator. Lloyd, who represented England in nine Tests and eight ODIs, is well known for his lively commentary, having called some of the game's landmark moments.

David Lloyd has announced his retirement from commentary after 22 years of service as a commentator. Lloyd, who joined the team back in 1999, went on to become one of game’s most recognized voices, and called some of most iconic moments, including Stuart Broad’s epic 8-15 spell at Trent Bridge during the 2015 Ashes, while famously handing it over to Ian Bishop during Carlos Brathwaite’s match-defining four sixes in the T20 World Cup 2016 final.

"I've decided the time is now right to pass on the microphone," Lloyd said in a statement. "It's been an immense privilege to try and bring the sport I love into people's homes up and down the country.

"Sharing a commentary box in Australia in 2013 with my broadcasting hero Bill Lawry was a real highlight. It has been a great pleasure to work alongside Ian Bishop, Ravi Shastri, Shane Warne, Shaun Pollock, and Ian Smith amongst many others.

"With the passing of Bob Willis and after the decision to move on by my good friends David Gower, Ian Botham and more recently, Michael Holding, the commentary box feels a little emptier. And so I feel it is time for me to do the same and move on to the next chapter.

"I leave the Sky box now in immensely capable hands led by my pals Michael Atherton, Nasser Hussain, Ian Ward and Rob Key. To those that follow, cherish that mic. Inform and entertain, so the next generation can fall in love with this wonderful game."

Sky Sports too, acknowledged the 74-year-old for his service to the game.

“David 'Bumble' Lloyd has been a star of the Sky Cricket commentary box for over two decades, with an extraordinary ability to inform and entertain in equal measure,” read a Sky Sports statement.

“Bumble also played a huge role helping Sky launch Twenty20, taking cricket to new audiences in 2003 - a format that has changed the sport forever.

“Perhaps his finest hour came during the Ashes Test match at Trent Bridge in 2015 - calling Stuart Broad's amazing performance with perfection.

“A year later he was on lead commentary during an incredible T20 World Cup finale but handed the microphone over to Ian Bishop when it became obvious West Indies were going to win.

“He is much loved and respected by his fellow commentators and production team who cherish the time spent working with him. Thank you Bumble for your service.”

Lloyd’s retirement comes a month after he apologised to the former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq after being accused of making racist comments. He had allegedly made inappropriate remarks about the UK's Asian cricketing community, while questioning Rafiq's personal life.

"In October 2020, I had a private message exchange with a third party involved in cricket, about a number of topics,” Lloyd had said at the time.

"In these messages, I referred to allegations about Azeem Rafiq which I had heard from within the game. I also made some comments about the Asian cricket community.

"I deeply regret my actions, and I apologise most sincerely to Azeem and to the Asian cricket community for doing this, and for any offence caused.

"I am strongly committed to making cricket a more inclusive sport. It is very obvious now that more work needs to be done and I will do everything I can to remove discrimination from the sport I love, and the sport that has been my life for over 50 years."