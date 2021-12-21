Ashes 2021-22 | ‘Why are you captain then?’ – Ricky Ponting slams Joe Root for comments on England bowlers

Australia won the second Test of the Ashes in Adelaide by 275 runs and are now leading the five-match series 2-0, after having taken the series opener in Brisbane by nine wickets. It was a dominating display from the hosts as they completely decimated the opponents on either fronts. As for England, nothing quite went in their favour, with the bowlers found wanting, especialy in the first innings, while skipper Joe Root and David Malan have been the only batters to have looked comfortable in the series thus far.