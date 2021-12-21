Ashes 2021-22 | Scott Boland added to Australia squad for Melbourne Test

Australia are leading the Ashes 2021-22 by 2-0 ,with a 275 runs victory in the second Test at the Adelaide Oval. The hosts have completely dominated the series so far, with paces and spinner Nathan Lyon being highly effective. Skipper Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood missed out on the second Test and were replaced by Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson, with the latter bagging a five-for in England's second innings.