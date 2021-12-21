Ashes 2021-22 | Scott Boland added to Australia squad for Melbourne Test

Today at 1:22 PM
Scott Boland has been added to the Australia's Ashes squad for the third Test to be played in Melbourne, December 26, as confirmed by Cricket Australia on Monday. The right-arm quick recently picked up 15 wickets from two Sheffield Shield matches for Victoria against the New South Wales.
Australia are leading the Ashes 2021-22 by 2-0 ,with a 275 runs victory in the second Test at the Adelaide Oval. The hosts have completely dominated the series so far, with paces and spinner Nathan Lyon being highly effective. Skipper Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood missed out on the second Test and were replaced by Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson, with the latter bagging a five-for in England's second innings.
Meanwhile, Scott Boland is a new addition to the squad ahead of the Melbourne Test.
"Boland has been training with the team in Adelaide and joins the squad while the medical team assesses the fast bowling group following the second Test victory," a release from Cricket Australia stated on Tuesday.
Boland has been in impressive form for Victoria with 15 wickets from two matches against New South Wales recently. Overall, he has scalped 272 wickets in 79 first-class matches at an average of 26.03.
Boland will provide cover for the first choice pacers in case the team decides to rest them for workload management. Also, there is no certain update on Hazlewood’s injury yet and so, the Victorian can be a backup option.
