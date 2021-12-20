WATCH | Thomas Rogers breaks out cheeky laugh after bowling Mitch Marsh on a full toss

Today at 3:08 PM
Usually bowling a full toss in a T20 game is nothing but criminal especially, against someone like a Mitch Marsh who can hit the leather a country mile. So when Thomas Rodgers, while bowling for Hobart Hurricanes against Perth Scorchers, bowled Marsh off a full toss, he could do nothing but laugh.
With Hobart Hurricanes taking on the unbeaten Perth Scorchers, the former needed some luck going their way to get something out of the game. While the flip of the bat did not go their way, a wicket in the very first over did signal some good news for the side. However, Kurtis Patterson and the incoming Mitch Marsh made it very clear that they were not going to surrender without a fight.
After consolidating the early loss and scoring 46 in the powerplay, the Perth batsmen decided it was time to accelerate with 25 runs coming off the next two overs. As Patterson took a single to bring up his half century, Marsh too guard against Rogers, who was bowling his second over of the game. However, Rogers just lost all control of the ball as he bowled a gimmie fulltoss outside the off stump for Marsh to attack.
However, in what you can call sheer luck, the Perth star did not middle the ball and instead it caught the inside edge of the bat to bounce onto middle stump. While all Marsh could do was hang his head and make his way back to the dressing room, Rogers had something more for the fans to see. As the bowler approached his wicketkeeper to celebrate, he pulled out a cheeky laugh which appeared to be a combination of both joy and relief.
