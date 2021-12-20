MSL 2021| Mzansi Super League 2021 cancelled due to Covid-19 scare

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced that the third season of the MSL, scheduled to be played in February 2022 has been cancelled with the Covid-19 scare in the country. The T20 league was played in 2018 and 2019 but was cancelled in 2020 because of the logistical challenges posed by the Covid pandemic. The board is now planning to stage a CSA T20 challenge with eight Division 1 teams in place of MSL.