India announce squad for U-19 World Cup 2022, Yash Dhull to lead the side

Today at 8:42 AM
The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming U-19 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in West Indies from January 14 to February 5. Delhi batsman, Yash Dhull will lead the four-time title winners, India in the 14th edition of the ICC mega event.
The BCCI on Sunday, December 19 announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming ICC U-19 World Cup, and named Yash Dhull as the captain of Team India. The ICC event is scheduled to begin on January 14, and the four-time U-19 World Cup champions, India will begin their campaign against South Africa on January 15.
Team India are placed in Group B along with South Africa, Ireland and Uganda. After facing South Africa, India will lock horns with Ireland and Uganda on January 19 and 22 respectively in the group stage. A total of 16 national teams will compete against each other across 48 ODIs in the 14th edition of the tournament.
India have been the most successful team in the tournament so far with four U-19 World Cup titles. India won the titles in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018 respectively. India have also been runner-up in 2016 and 2020 U-19 World Cup.
The All-India Junior Selection Committee have also appointed Andhra Pradesh's SK Rasheed as Dhull’s deputy for the U-19 World Cup 2022. Wicket-keeper batsmen, Haryana's Dinesh Bana and Uttar Pradesh's Aaradhya Yadav, earned their spot in the 17-member squad for the marquee event.
India squad: Yash Dhull (c), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (vice-captain), Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Dinesh Bana (wk), Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Ravikumar, Garv Sangwan.
Standby players: Rishit Reddy, Uday Saharan, Ansh Gosai, Amit Raj Upadhyay, PM Singh Rathore.
Here's India's squad for ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 squad 🔽 #BoysInBlue— BCCI (@BCCI) December 19, 2021
Go well, boys! 👍 👍 pic.twitter.com/im3UYBLPXr
