IND vs SA | India have capabilities to seal the series in South Africa, says Salman Butt

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has stated that Team India have the capabilities to win the Test series against South Africa in the upcoming overseas tour. Butt further added that KL Rahul can lead Team India in future as he is a good thinker of the game, and can handle the responsibilities.

After claiming resounding wins in T20I and Test series against New Zealand at home, India are scheduled to tour South Africa for three Tests and as many ODIs. The trip will begin with the first Test match on December 26 in Centurion. The BCCI have already announced an 18-member Test squad for the red-ball series against South Africa, and had named Rohit Sharma as the new Test vice-captain of the national team.

However, India’s white-ball skipper was ruled out from the three-match Test series against Proteas after he sustained a hamstring injury during the practice session in India. Meanwhile, the BCCI appointed KL Rahul as the stand-in vice-captain for the upcoming overseas tour. India A captain, Priyank Panchal has been named as Rohit’s replacement in the India Test squad.

Reflecting on the upcoming India tour of South Africa, Salman Butt stated that the Virat Kohli-led side have the capabilities to seal the series in the rainbow nation. Butt further added that Team India should be wary of the aggressive South African fast-bowling attack.

"India can win in South Africa. But it won't be easy. South Africa are aggressive and they have a good fast bowling attack. But India have the capabilities to seal the series. However, the absence of Rohit Sharma will be felt," Butt said on his YouTube channel.

KL Rahul has been in sublime form in the Indian Premier League in his recent outings, and the right-hander scored 626 runs from 13 matches at the IPL 2021 for Punjab Kings while leading the franchise. The Karnataka batsman led the Punjab-based franchise in 27 matches, winning 12 and losing 15 out of them. Butt opined that Rahul can lead Team India in future as he is a good thinker of the game, and can handle the responsibilities.

"KL Rahul has captained Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League. He is a very decent captain. He's a good thinker of the game. He has not had a strong team but he has emerged as a lone fighter. He's kept wickets and opened the innings, which shows he can handle responsibilities. You only make a player the vice-captain when you see him as a future leader," he added.