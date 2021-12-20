IND vs SA | Boxing Day Test between India and South Africa to be played without spectators - Reports

Today at 12:54 PM
According to media reports, the Boxing Day Test between India and South Africa, which is scheduled to begin on December 26 in Centurion, is set to be played without spectators. Cricket South Africa (CSA) have not yet started selling tickets due to the emergence of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron.
India are scheduled to play three Tests and as many ODIs in South Africa, with the first of three Tests scheduled to begin in Centurion from December 26. The Virat Kohli-led side have already landed in the rainbow nation, and started their practice ahead of the red-ball series against the Proteas.
Meanwhile, several local media reports suggested that the Supersport Park in Centurion has not put the tickets for sale, which means the Boxing Day Test between India and South Africa will be played without spectators. According to reports, it is learnt that only a few suite holders and delegates will be allowed to watch the first Test match live in Centurion.
Reports also suggested that the rising concern over the emergence of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron has forced the country's cricket board not to sell the tickets for the Boxing Day Test. Notably, ahead of the three-match Test series against India, Cricket South Africa (CSA) had announced that all the domestic series matches are postponed as a preventive measure against Covid-19.
As of now, no tickets are on sale for the second Test of the three-match series, which is scheduled to begin on January 3 at the Wanderers.
🎟 Announcement 🎟— Imperial Wanderers Stadium (@WanderersZA) December 17, 2021
Please note, no announcement has been made regarding ticket sales for the upcoming Test match at the #ImperialWanderers Stadium between 🇿🇦 and 🇮🇳.
At this point, it isn’t clear if fans will be allowed. We will make further announcements in due course. pic.twitter.com/bI11Y4zh7Z
