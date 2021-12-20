Cricket West Indies sacks selection panel led by Roger Harper

Cricket West Indies has sacked its selection committee led by selector Roger Harper and has set up an interim selection panel. Head coach Phil Simmons will take the temporary charge of responsibilities and will lead the interim selection committee with captains of the respective formats.

West Indies had a poor campaign in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2021 as the Kieron Pollard-led side walked out of the tournament without making it to the semi-finals. After the conclusion of the ICC mega event, West Indies toured Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series, and suffered a 2-0 defeat in the red-ball series. Later, the West Indies cricket team travelled to Pakistan for three T20Is and the Babar Azam-led side handed a resounding series defeat to the visitors.

Team selection of the West Indies cricket team have been receiving wide criticism in recent times, and in a recent development, the cricket governing body of the nation sacked the Roger Harper-led selection panel.

Harper’s two year term as chairman of selectors will come to an end on December 31 and the board is not in favour to renew his contact. The teams selected by the Roger Harper-led team won five Tests out of 16, 11 out of 21 ODIs, and 14 out of 39 T20Is. The selection of West Indies team became a hot topic at the T20 World Cup when Jason Holder was not selected in the original 15-member squad.

Head coach Phil Simmons will be the head of the interim panel and will take temporary charge of responsibilities along with captains of respective formats. Jimmy Adams, CWI's Director of Cricket, will oversee the process.

"The recruitment will replace Lead Selector Roger Harper and fellow Selector Miles Bascombe, whose contracts will not be renewed when they come to an end on December 31. Jimmy Adams, CWI's Director of Cricket, will oversee the process," the board said.

Harper accepted the decision of the governing body with grace and thanked CWI for the opportunity.

"I would like to thank CWI for the opportunity to serve West Indies cricket in the role of lead selector and I wish the organisation the very best for the future. I would also like to thank all those whose efforts and cooperation helped me to perform my role efficiently. Special thanks to Miles for his professionalism and teamwork. God bless,” he stated.

Along with Harper, Miles Bascombe is also sacked from the selection panel. Jimmy Adamas praised both the former members of the selection panel, and stated that Roger and Miles worked with transparency and dignity.

"We want to thank Roger and Miles for their work and dedicated services to West Indies cricket in the last two years, as members of the Men's Senior Selection Panel. Selecting West Indies teams for international competition is a very challenging assignment, and both gentlemen performed their roles with transparency and dignity,” he concluded.

West Indies will play a three-match ODI series and a one-off T20I against Ireland in January next year.