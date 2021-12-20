BAN vs NZ| Winning away from home is becoming hard in international cricket, reckons Tim Southee

Ahead of the two-match Test series at home against Bangladesh, Tim Southee has stated that winning overseas matches is becoming hard in international cricket. He further added that New Zealand have to improve in various areas to outplay the opposition team while battling in overseas conditions.

New Zealand are scheduled to host Bangladesh for a two-match Test series, and the tour will begin with the first red-ball fixture from January 1 at the Bay Oval in Tauranga. New Zealand recently lost the two-match Test series against India in a 1-0 margin, but the same Kane Williamson-led side clinched the maiden World Test Championship title in June, and a few months later, the Blackcaps reached the finals of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Despite a successful year for the team, New Zealand pacer, Tim Southee reckoned that winning away from home is one aspect of the sport on which the Black Caps have to improve.

New Zealand have won 10 T20Is out of 14 matches at home but they suffered series defeats during the tour of Bangladesh and India. Southee opined that winning away from home is becoming hard in international cricket, and especially in Test format.

“As a side, we are continuing to look to get better and grow as a team. I think performing overseas is one thing. In international cricket now, winning away from home is becoming so hard, especially in Test cricket. As a side, that's an area we hopefully can improve on. We've had a little bit of success overseas over the years but that's somewhere we would like to improve,” said Southee while speaking to select media during an event organised by Amazon Prime Video.

Reflecting on the tight schedule of the national teams, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson stated that there is a lot of cricket nowadays and the focus is to move on to the next one every time.

"I suppose with Covid, there's been a lot of major cricket in one year. The World Test Championship and then the T20 World Cup. As soon as something finishes, another thing starts. That's the focus when you're directly involved in the sport. There's another T20 World Cup (in 2022) that's not too far away. There seems to be a lot of cricket (coming up). As a side, over the periods of time, we've had players come and go and we always try to navigate those challenges each time and move in the right direction,” he explained.

New Zealand had climbed to the top spot in ICC Test rankings this year and they are currently placed second on the list. Also, the Black Caps are at the top of the ODI rankings. Reflecting on New Zealand's performance in 2021, Williamson revealed that his team had good days and bitter moments, which helped them to learn a lot on improving their approach towards the game.

“Throughout this year, as a group, we saw a lot of good signs and saw a lot of good days and a lot of tough ones as well; where we saw them as the best opportunity to learn. It's great that in some major events, we could go out there and play some really good cricket. But we know that the challenges that lie here and preparing for," said Williamson.