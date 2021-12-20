BAN vs NZ | All members of Bangladesh team tests Covid-19 negative, New Zealand tour set to go ahead

The uncertainty regarding the upcoming Test series between New Zealand and Bangladesh have been depreciated, as all the members of the visitors have returned the negative COVID-19 test. The first Test of the two-match series between Bangladesh and New Zealand will begin on January 1 at the Bay Oval.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play two Tests in New Zealand, and the tour will begin with the first red-ball fixture, which begins on January 1 at the Bay Oval in Tauranga. The visitors were asked not to undertake any practice session until December 21 after Bangladesh’s spin-bowling consultant, Rangana Herath was detected Covid-19 positive earlier this week. The squad members of the Bangladesh cricket team were asked continue their quarantine period due to the Covid-19 concerns in the visitors camp.

However, in a recent development, Team director Khaled Mahmud on Monday confirmed that all members of the Bangladesh cricket team have tested negative for Covid-19.

''We have completed the last corona test yesterday and today the result came out... all of us returned negative,'' team director Khaled Mahmud said on Monday (December 20).

"We can come out from here (Managed Isolation and Quarantine centre) tomorrow and start our practice from the morning at the Lincoln University Ground where we will also get the gym facilities. After completing the practice, we will move to our team hotel and do all the normal activities,'' he added.

According to reports, Herath will not be accompanying the team as he is yet to get a clearance from the health department of New Zealand.

The series opener is scheduled to begin from January 1 at the Bay Oval in Tauranga, and the second Test will be played from January 9 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.