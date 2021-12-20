Ashes 2021-22 | We made the same mistakes that we made four years ago, says Joe Root

Joe Root has stated, after the loss in Adelaide, that the team are making the same mistakes they did four years ago when the Ashes was played in Australia. Root added that the team should replicate the attitude they showed on the last day of the Adelaide Test throughout the remaining fixtures.

Australia won the pink-ball Test in Adelaide by 275 runs and have taken a lead of 2-0 in the series. Not only that, they have completely dominated the opposition in the series so far with Marnus Labuschagne adjudged as the Man of the Match for his century in the first innings and a fifty in the second. Labuschagne, David Warner and Steve Smith piled runs for the team in the fixture while Mitchell Starc led the bowling attack really well.

For England, no batsman was comfortable at the crease except for Joe Root and David Malan but the lack of a specialist spinner in the team also blunted their bowling attack. The last time the Ashes was last played was in Australia, in 2017-18, with England losing that series by 4-0. It has seen England captain Joe Root opine that the team should have batted better and he also believes that they committed the same mistakes they made four years ago.

"When we look at ball in hand, I don't think we bowled the right lengths, we needed to bowl fuller. As soon as we did that in the second innings, we made it harder for them. It's disappointing because we made the same mistakes that we made four years ago. We could have bowled better and should have batted better," said Root in the post-match presentation ceremony.

England had earlier lost the series opener by nine wickets in another dominating display by hosts and now they have three more matches to bounce back in the series and will need to address their issues before heading for the third Test. Root opined that the team needs to be confident about turning things around and will have to stop repeating the same mistakes.

"We have to be (confident) about turning things around. I’m confident that we have all that we need to win here. Just need to stop repeating the same mistakes. We have to get through that first 20 minutes and then go greedy, need to leave better as well. Need to also manage certain passages of play better. Certainly capable of it," he said.

The lower order of England showed some resistance on the final day of the match and stretched the English innings till the last session. Jos Buttler played a patient knock of 26 runs from 207 deliveries while Ollie Robinson and Stuart Broad also tried to stretch their stay on the crease but were unable to do so. Root praised Buttler’s attitude throughout the innings and said that the team should continue with the same mentality throughout the series.

"Yes, that's the attitude we needed to harness through the whole game. I feel we competed in patches, but we need to fight the whole game. That’s what is needed to win here. The attitude today was brilliant. We just need to do more of it. I expect us to have that mentality for the rest of the series," he concluded.