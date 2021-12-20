Ashes 2021-22 | Twitter reacts as Alex Carey misses opportunity to dismiss Jos Buttler

Today at 10:33 AM
Australia wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey missed a golden opportunity to dismiss Jos Buttler on the final day of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide. Buttler, who edged the ball in the 48th over, got a lifeline after David Warner and Carey were seen confused and let the ball go between them.
England faced an early blow on the final day of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide as they lost the wicket of Ollie Pope (4) early in the innings. Pope, who scored a boundary off Mitchell Starc in the first over of Day 5, fell to the latter in the 46th over the innings. Pope edged the ball towards Steve Smith, and the stand-in captain of Australia grabbed the catch comfortably.
However, Alex Carey, who is having a great time behind the stumps in the ongoing Ashes Test, missed a golden opportunity to dismiss Jos Buttler in 48th over, bowled by Starc. Butler edged the ball towards the gap between the wicketkeeper and first slip, but a confused Carey and David Warner left the ball without even attempting a move to grab the ball. The ball sneaked through the gap and went for a boundary. England have also lost the wicket of Ben Stokes after the southpaw scored a 77-ball 12 runs.
The visitors were 105/6 at the time of writing.
MISTAKE!
Oh no! The first mistake that Alex Carey makes in his Test career and it's a big one.— 🏏FlashScore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) December 20, 2021
LIVE COMMS:
👉 https://t.co/ZglkOleHZU 👈#AUSvENG | #AUSvsENG | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/qHX5zpTbSf
BRAIN FADE!
Brain fade by Alex Carey. Tough match for WKs #Ashes— The Lucky One (@lakshithadasan3) December 20, 2021
MISS!
Jos Buttler plays my favourite shot, the straight drive between keeper and first slip for four. #ashes #AUSvENG #AshesTest— Wayne Ball (@wtball73) December 20, 2021
OOPS!
Oops! Maybe Carey and Warner need to work on their communication. Keeper's ball and lucky for Buttler... #Ashes— Jonny (@Leathernwillow) December 20, 2021
HAHA!
Keeper and slip fielder be like : "dusra aadmi rakkha hai fir main kyu kaam karu?" 😭😂#ashes— Foofa Ji (@DevilKaFoofa) December 20, 2021
OH, NO!
Buttler gets off a pair edging four between keeper and slip. Looked like it should have been Carey's catch, but he barely moved. First mistake of his Test career? #Ashes— Alan Gardner (@alanroderick) December 20, 2021
IS IT?
Bro even Jos Buttler wouldve gotten hands to the edge. He wouldve dropped it but he wouldve gotten closer than Carey there. #Ashes— pozza is very very cool (@newcastleknigh3) December 20, 2021
WHAT A MISS!
The first time Carey actually has to move (barely) for a catch, and he plays statues. #Ashes— Scott King (@ScottyAKing) December 20, 2021
HORRENDOUS!
Alex Carey off with the head & on with the pumpkin 🎃. Horrendous.#Ashes— Ben (@jobbo82) December 20, 2021
