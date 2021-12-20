 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Ashes 2021-22 | Twitter reacts as Alex Carey misses opportunity to dismiss Jos Buttler

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Alex Carrey scored 51 runs for Australia in the first innings of the Adelaide Test

    Courtesy - Twitter

    Ashes 2021-22 | Twitter reacts as Alex Carey misses opportunity to dismiss Jos Buttler

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:33 AM

    Australia wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey missed a golden opportunity to dismiss Jos Buttler on the final day of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide. Buttler, who edged the ball in the 48th over, got a lifeline after David Warner and Carey were seen confused and let the ball go between them.

    England faced an early blow on the final day of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide as they lost the wicket of Ollie Pope (4) early in the innings. Pope, who scored a boundary off Mitchell Starc in the first over of Day 5, fell to the latter in the 46th over the innings. Pope edged the ball towards Steve Smith, and the stand-in captain of Australia grabbed the catch comfortably.

    However, Alex Carey, who is having a great time behind the stumps in the ongoing Ashes Test, missed a golden opportunity to dismiss Jos Buttler in 48th over, bowled by Starc. Butler edged the ball towards the gap between the wicketkeeper and first slip, but a confused Carey and David Warner left the ball without even attempting a move to grab the ball. The ball sneaked through the gap and went for a boundary. England have also lost the wicket of Ben Stokes after the southpaw scored a 77-ball 12 runs.

    The visitors were 105/6 at the time of writing.

    MISTAKE!

    BRAIN FADE!

    MISS!

    OOPS!

    HAHA!

    OH, NO!

    IS IT?

    WHAT A MISS!

    HORRENDOUS!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down