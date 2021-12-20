Ashes 2021-22 | It was great to have two bowlers out and still be able to dominate, says Marnus Labuschagne

Today at 8:51 PM
Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne praised his teammates after the win in the second Test saying that it was great to have two bowlers out and still dominate the fixture. Australia won Adelaide Test by 275 runs and will be looking forward to continue their winning momentum in the third Test.
Australia won the pink-ball Test in Adelaide by 275 runs on Monday and are leading the series by 2-0. Not only that, they were the dominant side throughout the fixture and for them, a crucial second-wicket partnership between David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne of 172 runs set the momentum in their favour. Labuschagne played a knock of 103 runs while Warner scored 95 runs for the team. Labuschagne, Warner and Steve Smith piled runs for the team while Mitchell Starc led the bowling attack very well.
Pat Cummins missed the fixture due to being a close contact of a Covid positive case while Josh Hazlewood missed the match due to injury. Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson replaced the pace duo. Jhye Richardson picked a five wicket haul in the second innings while Neser picked two wickets in the fixture. Labuschagne stated that it was great to dominate the fixture in spite of missing two front line bowlers.
"Getting my first Ashes ton was terrific and I was disappointed that I didn't make it a big one despite a few chances. I have played with Neser and played with Jhye in Shield cricket only weeks ago, and they have a unique set of skills - like Neser hits the stumps, for instance. It was great to have two bowlers out and still be able to dominate this Test match," Labuschagne said after the game.
Speaking on the crucial partnership between him and Warner, Labuschagne stated that his partner was putting the pressure on bowlers while he was absorbing it. He also added that the team performed really well and didn’t take our foot off the peddle.
"We really stuck it out there, and Davey batted very well and put the pressure on the bowlers. I tried to absorb the pressure and if you have a combination like that out there, it hands us the advantage. I do a bit of self-talk, especially when I congratulated myself on playing the bouncer by Stokes, as opposed to the one before that I played poorly. We played well in this Test match and didn't take our foot off the peddle," he concluded.
The third Test of the series will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground starting from December 26.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Marnus Labuschagne
- David Warner
- Steve Smith
- Mitchell Starc
- Ashes 2021 22
- Australia Cricket Team
- England Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.