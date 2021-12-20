Ashes 2021-22| Australia retain same squad for remainder of Ashes series

Today at 1:36 PM
Cricket Australia on Monday confirmed that they would retain the same squad for the remainder of the Ashes series. Australia Test captain, Pat Cummins and his fellow fast bowler Josh Hazlewood will return to the squad on Thursday for the third Test, which begins on December 26 in Melbourne.
After claiming a resounding nine-wicket victory against England in the Brisbane Test, Australia have locked horns with the visitors in the first day-night match of the five-match series in Adelaide. Australia, who took a 1-0 lead in the Ashes series are close to going up 2-0 by winning the Adelaide Test. Australia completely outplayed the opposition in the series so far and will be looking forward to clinching the series victory by claiming a victory in the third Test in Melbourne.
Meanwhile, Cricket Australia have confirmed that they would retain the same squad for the remainder of the Ashes series. Australia Test captain, Pat Cummins, and his fellow fast bowler Josh Hazlewood will return to the squad on Thursday for the third Test in Melbourne. Cummins, who missed the second Test after being in close contact with a Covid-19 case, returned to New South Wales to serve his period of isolation.
Hazlewood was ruled out of the pink ball Test due to a side injury sustained during the series opener in Brisbane. Debutant Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson replaced Cummins and Hazlewood respectively for the Adelaide Test. Vice-captain, Steve Smith is leading Australia in the ongoing second Test match in the absence of Cummins.
The last two Tests of the Ashes series will be played in Sydney and a day-night fixture in Hobart.
Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.
