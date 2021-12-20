Ashes 2021-22| Australia retain same squad for remainder of Ashes series

After claiming a resounding nine-wicket victory against England in the Brisbane Test, Australia have locked horns with the visitors in the first day-night match of the five-match series in Adelaide. Australia, who took a 1-0 lead in the Ashes series are close to going up 2-0 by winning the Adelaide Test. Australia completely outplayed the opposition in the series so far and will be looking forward to clinching the series victory by claiming a victory in the third Test in Melbourne.