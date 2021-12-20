Ashes 2021-2022 | Twitter reacts as Jhye Richardson claims fifer to help Australia win the Adelaide Test

Buttler, who was the only hope for England to save the Test match, stood solid at the crease and notched up a 207-ball 26. However, Buttler walked back to the pavilion after he lost his wicket in a bizarre fashion. The incident took place in the 110th over of England's second innings, when Jhye Richardson bowled a back of length delivery, which Buttler tried to take a single by playing it to the off-side.