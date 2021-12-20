Ashes 2021-2022 | Twitter reacts as Jhye Richardson claims fifer to help Australia win the Adelaide Test

Today at 3:49 PM
Australia pacer, Jhye Richardson scalped five wickets in the second innings and helped the hosts to register a 275-run victory against England in the Adelaide Test. With the resounding victory in the day-night match in Adelaide, Australia have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.
England suffered early blows on Day 5 of the Adelaide Test as they lost the wickets of Ollie Pope (4), Ben Stokes (12), in the first session of the final day. However, Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes (44) partnered for a 61-run for the seventh wicket and lifted their side from an early collapse. The Australian bowlers displayed a brilliant bowling performance and restricted the opposition batsmen from scoring runs, and dominated in all sessions on Day 5 in the second Ashes Test.
Buttler, who was the only hope for England to save the Test match, stood solid at the crease and notched up a 207-ball 26. However, Buttler walked back to the pavilion after he lost his wicket in a bizarre fashion. The incident took place in the 110th over of England's second innings, when Jhye Richardson bowled a back of length delivery, which Buttler tried to take a single by playing it to the off-side.
The England wicket-keeper batsman who was deep in his crease hit the stumps with his foot, and gifted the crucial wicket to Richardson. Richardson was the pick of the bowlers for Australia as he ended with five wickets in the second innings. Richardson, who replaced the injured Josh Hazlewood for the day-night Test, claimed his maiden five-wicket haul and played a crucial part in Australia's 275-run victory against England.
Marnus Labuschagne was adjudged Man of the Match for his stellar performance with the bat in both innings for Australia. The right-hand batsman notched up scores of 103 and 51 in the first and second innings respectively for the hosts in the second Ashes Test.
EPIC BUT UNLUCKY!
What a way to end an epic innings! 😲— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 20, 2021
That's the first time Buttler has been dismissed hit wicket in his 193-innings first class career #Ashes pic.twitter.com/nRP09djjay
HIT WICKET!
Breaking: Buttler out hit wicket!!!. After all the hard work throughout the day and at last, he gets out hit wicket. It's really a frustrating way of dismissal for Buttler and English fans.#Ashes #ENGvsAUS #buttler— CricInformer(Cricket News & Fantasy Tips) (@CricInformer) December 20, 2021
OH, NO!
NOOOOO BUTTLER MAN THATS SO UNLUCKY— 🚎🥭 (@lfcbass) December 20, 2021
WHAT AN EFFORT!
Jos Buttler completes the full bingo card for England during this shambles of an ashes. Dropped catches, awful selections, missed run outs, no ball wickets and now standing on your stumps when you’re trying to see the game out. #Ashes— Maverick (@Martinc1878) December 20, 2021
BUTTLER!
Honestly England ya give all watching that something exciting is going on there by increasing the fans hope and then boom ya just crumble like pack of cards depressing ya fans🙄..Jos Buttler of all the ways ya could get out and ya do this🙄😔 #Ashes— Tarun Wreck31 (@Wreck31) December 20, 2021
UNFORTUNATE!
Unfortunate end of Jos Buttler's resistance of 207 balls 💔— Adarsh singh🇮🇳 (@AdarshRo45) December 20, 2021
Gotta feel for @josbuttler 😔#Ashes #buttler pic.twitter.com/900u41i5ow
AMAZING!
There couldn't have been a more heartbreaking end to this amazing fighting knock.— Monil Saxena (@MonilSaxena21) December 20, 2021
Cricket Fans, stand & applause for Jos Buttler 👏🏻👏🏻#JosButtler #AUSvENG #Ashes
TERRIBLE!
Fantastic effort from Buttler and terrible way to get out. Yes England have been very unlucky this series at times but they been equally poor. The simple fact is, you make your own luck sometimes. #bbccricket— Mark Burt (@MJBurt1) December 20, 2021
WELL DONE!
Huge statement from Jhye Richardson! Looked off color in the 1st innings (barring his 1st spell of 4 overs), but has bounced back in the 2nd innings. 5-fer on test return, you beauty! @Brad_Hogg #Ashes #AUSvENG #JhyeRichardson— Atul Baral 🇳🇵 (@Atul_Baral33) December 20, 2021
AUSSIES!
Australia wins the second test match with the fifer of Jhye Richardson. #Ashes#AUSvENG— Cric Top Class (@crictopclass) December 20, 2021
MASTERS!
Masters of pink ball cricket, Australia win by 275 runs to go 2-0 up #AUSvENG— Sanjjeev (@Sanjjeev) December 20, 2021
GREAT COMEBACK!
Great come back after the break to finish them off. I was pleased to see the new Aussie bowling attack getting success. #Ashes #cricket #AUSvENG— Paul A (@AtkinsonPaul) December 20, 2021
2-0!
Australia win the 2nd ashes test match by 275 runs and take a 2-0 lead. England now need to win the last three tests to win back the ashes.— yosefcoleman (@yosecakes) December 20, 2021
England fought until the final session but it was not enough in the end.
Australia 9/473d & 9/230d
England 236 & 192#ashes #AUSvENG
CONGRATS!
Finally Australia won, @jhyericho— Deep Makwana (@DeepMakwana11) December 20, 2021
5 wicket haul, congrats @stevesmith49 now having lead 2-0 #Ashes#AshesTest #AUSvENG
WIN FOR SMITH!
A win to mark Steve Smith's captaincy return!!! Well played Australia!! A deserved fifer for Jhye Richardson! 2-0 up Aus !! #Ashes #AshesTest #Ashes2021 #AUSvENG #ENGvsAUS— Soumya Biswal (@Soumyahere17) December 20, 2021
BRAVEST!
Play the bravest innings of your life and get out like this. My heart goes out for Jos Buttler. #Ashes. Dil bhar aaya hai 🥺🥺— Riot-su (@kankeneeche) December 20, 2021
GREAT!
Great innings by Jos Buttler 🙌— TorchBearer Designs 🔔 (@TorchbearerEdit) December 20, 2021
Heroic efforts comes to an end 😢🖤#JosButtler pic.twitter.com/MI4iIc0NBq
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.