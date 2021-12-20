 user tracker image
    Ashes 2021-2022 | Twitter reacts as Jhye Richardson claims fifer to help Australia win the Adelaide Test

    Jhye Richardson scalped his maiden fifer in Test cricket during the Adelaide Test against England

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:49 PM

    Australia pacer, Jhye Richardson scalped five wickets in the second innings and helped the hosts to register a 275-run victory against England in the Adelaide Test. With the resounding victory in the day-night match in Adelaide, Australia have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

    England suffered early blows on Day 5 of the Adelaide Test as they lost the wickets of Ollie Pope (4), Ben Stokes (12), in the first session of the final day. However, Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes (44) partnered for a 61-run for the seventh wicket and lifted their side from an early collapse. The Australian bowlers displayed a brilliant bowling performance and restricted the opposition batsmen from scoring runs, and dominated in all sessions on Day 5 in the second Ashes Test.

    Buttler, who was the only hope for England to save the Test match, stood solid at the crease and notched up a 207-ball 26. However, Buttler walked back to the pavilion after he lost his wicket in a bizarre fashion. The incident took place in the 110th over of England's second innings, when Jhye Richardson bowled a back of length delivery, which Buttler tried to take a single by playing it to the off-side.

    The England wicket-keeper batsman who was deep in his crease hit the stumps with his foot, and gifted the crucial wicket to Richardson. Richardson was the pick of the bowlers for Australia as he ended with five wickets in the second innings. Richardson, who replaced the injured Josh Hazlewood for the day-night Test, claimed his maiden five-wicket haul and played a crucial part in Australia's 275-run victory against England. 

    Marnus Labuschagne was adjudged Man of the Match for his stellar performance with the bat in both innings for Australia. The right-hand batsman notched up scores of 103 and 51 in the first and second innings respectively for the hosts in the second Ashes Test.

