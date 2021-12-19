IND vs SA | India have an ideal combination to do well in South Africa, reckons Saba Karim

"It is immensely strong (bench strength) and proof of that was shown by them in Australia. We won the fourth Test without I think five or six of our regular players. That shows the kind of strength that India have got in our reserves. And I expect the same this time around and it is our golden opportunity for us as well have an experienced set up. Plus we have some potentially exciting youngsters who are coming through to the team. It will be an ideal combination for us to do well in South Africa," he said in a conversation with Sports Tiger.