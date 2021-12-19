IND vs SA | India have an ideal combination to do well in South Africa, reckons Saba Karim

Today at 9:19 AM
Former India cricketer Saba Karim feels that India have an ideal combination of experience and youth to do well in South Africa. Karim also predicted the series scoreline saying the Test series will be in India’s favour by 2-0 or 2-1, vouching for visitors' maiden Test series win in the country.
India are scheduled face South Africa in three Tests and three ODIs, with the Test series beginning December 26, and will be aiming for their maiden series win in the country. India have been performing well in the red-ball format in recent times. They were leading the Test series in England by 2-1 before the last Test was postponed due to Covid-19 scare. Earlier this year, the team won a four-match Test series in Australia by 2-1 scripting history, without services of some of their premier players, including skipper Virat Kohli for a major part.
Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim reckons that India have ideal combination of youth and experience for a series win in South Africa.
"It is immensely strong (bench strength) and proof of that was shown by them in Australia. We won the fourth Test without I think five or six of our regular players. That shows the kind of strength that India have got in our reserves. And I expect the same this time around and it is our golden opportunity for us as well have an experienced set up. Plus we have some potentially exciting youngsters who are coming through to the team. It will be an ideal combination for us to do well in South Africa," he said in a conversation with Sports Tiger.
India have played seven Test series in South Africa since 1992/93 and are yet to register a series win. They have just one three of their 20 Tests in the country. However, Karim predicted that the Test series will be in favour of the tourists with a scoreline of 2-0 or 2-1. He also pointed out that India are a far superior side in the ODIs.
"Either 2-0 or 2-1 (in Tests). In ODI we are anyway a far superior side," he concluded.
