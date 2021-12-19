IND vs SA | Ajinkya Rahane might find it difficult to find a place in India XI, feels Aakash Chopra

Today at 3:41 PM
Aakash Chopra feels that it might be difficult for Ajinkya Rahane to find his place in the playing XI against South Africa for the first Test match in Centurion. Rahane has been removed from the vice-captaincy role in Tests and KL Rahul will be Virat Kohli's deputy during the South Africa tour.
India are scheduled to play a three-match Test series against South Africa from December 26, and BCCI have already announced an 18-member Test squad for the South Africa tour. Rohit Sharma, who was recently appointed as India's new ODI skipper, was also named as Virat Kohli's deputy in Test cricket.
The Indian opener, who replaced Ajinkya Rahane as vice-captain in Test cricket, was expected to begin his stint during the South Africa tour. However, ahead of the upcoming overseas tour, the 34-year-old sustained a hamstring injury during the practice session in India, and was eventually ruled out from the red-ball series against the Proteas. Later, the BCCI appointed KL Rahul as the vice-captain for the three-match Test series against South Africa. Rahane, who was sacked from the vice-captaincy role will be looking forward to displaying a brilliant performance in South Africa in order to cement his place in India's Test squad.
Rahane’s current form in Test cricket has been a serious cause of worry for the team. The middle-order batsman has managed just 411 runs from 12 Tests at an average of 19.57 this year. The addition of in form Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari to the squad could make it challenging for Rahane to find a spot in the first Test in Centurion.
Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra reckoned that Rahane could find it difficult to feature in India's starting XI during the three-match series.
"KL Rahul has been appointed as India's Test vice-captain (for the South Africa series as Rohit Sharma is injured. Rahul Dravid is the coach, Rohit is the captain of white-ball formats. I think Rahul may be appointed vice-captain in ODIs also.... Ajinkya Rahane might find it difficult to find a place in the XI. He was captain just a couple of Test matches ago but right now he's not even the vice-captain. Things are changing in Indian cricket," Chopra said in a video shared on Koo.
