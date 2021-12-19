IND vs SA | Ajinkya Rahane might find it difficult to find a place in India XI, feels Aakash Chopra

The Indian opener, who replaced Ajinkya Rahane as vice-captain in Test cricket, was expected to begin his stint during the South Africa tour. However, ahead of the upcoming overseas tour, the 34-year-old sustained a hamstring injury during the practice session in India, and was eventually ruled out from the red-ball series against the Proteas. Later, the BCCI appointed KL Rahul as the vice-captain for the three-match Test series against South Africa. Rahane, who was sacked from the vice-captaincy role will be looking forward to displaying a brilliant performance in South Africa in order to cement his place in India's Test squad.