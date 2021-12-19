I like Virat Kohli’s attitude but he fights a lot, says Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, while in an event in Gurgaon, stated that he likes Virat Kohli's attitude, but added that the current India Test captain fights a lot. Indian cricket is currently marred in controversy after Kohli and Ganguly gave contradictory statements regarding captaincy switch.

Indian cricket is surrounded with a controversy currently, after BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and Test captain Virat Kohli gave contradictory statements regarding the latter’s T20I captaincy resignation and ODI captaincy snub. Earlier this month, Ganguly had stated that he had personally requested Kohli to not step down from T20I captaincy. However, Kohli in a press conference denied having any such conversation with any of the officials in the BCCI.

Ganguly had also mentioned that Kohli was informed of his ODI captaincy removal in advance, but Kohli denied those claims, stating that he came to know of the decision only 90 minuted before the Test team for the South Africa tour and the leadership change was announced.

In response to a question during an event in Gurgaon, regarding which player’s attitude does he like the most, Ganguly stated Kohli's name, while adding that the modern-day stalwart fights a lot.

“I like Virat Kohli’s attitude but he fights a lot,” Ganguly said.

On being asked how does he deal with all the stress in life, he came up with a rather funny answer.

“There is no stress in life. Only wife and girlfriend give stress,” said the former India captain.

Earlier this week, Ganguly had said that he will not comment anything after Kohli’s contradictory statement, and that the BCCI will handle the issue in an appropriate manner.