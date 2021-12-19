 user tracker image
    BBL 2021-22 | WATCH: Jimmy Peirson grabs a fabulous diving catch to dismiss Alex Ross

    Brisbane Heat skipper Jimmy Peirson took a stunning catch to dismiss Sydney Thunder's Alex Ross on Sunday

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:30 PM

    Brisbane Heat captain Jimmy Peirson grabbed a stunning one-handed catch on Sunday, diving across to his left behind the stumps to dismiss Sydney Thunder's Alex Ross, who tried to scoop a Mark Steketee delivery. Sam Billings smashed a 27-ball 64 to guide the Thunder to a total of 196/7.

    During the 14th match of the ongoing Big Bash League 2021-22 between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder at The Gabba on Sunday, Heat captain and wicket-keeper Jimmy Peirson grabbed a stunning one-handed catch by diving across to his left dismiss Alex Ross. Ross, who struck a four off the first ball he faced in the 19th over, tried to scoop a delivery bowled by Mark Steketee in the final over, and mistimed it to Peirson's left. Peirson dove wide and full across, and dismissed Alex with a stunner. 

    Sam Billings struck 64 off 27 balls for the Thunder, with five boundaries and as many sixes to guide his side to a first-innings total of 196/7. 

    Watch the catch here:

