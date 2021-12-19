BBL 2021-22 | WATCH: Jimmy Peirson grabs a fabulous diving catch to dismiss Alex Ross

During the 14th match of the ongoing Big Bash League 2021-22 between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder at The Gabba on Sunday, Heat captain and wicket-keeper Jimmy Peirson grabbed a stunning one-handed catch by diving across to his left dismiss Alex Ross. Ross, who struck a four off the first ball he faced in the 19th over, tried to scoop a delivery bowled by Mark Steketee in the final over, and mistimed it to Peirson's left. Peirson dove wide and full across, and dismissed Alex with a stunner.