    Ashes 2021-22 | WATCH: Ben Stokes takes a brilliant boundary catch to dismiss Travis Head

    Ben Stokes took a well-judged boundary catch to send back Travis Head

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:58 PM

    Ben Stokes showcased his fielding brilliance yet again, when he grabbed a stunning boundary catch to send back Travis Head on Day 4 of the ongoing second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval. Head was dismissed for a brisk 51, which helped Australia extend their lead past 400 in the second innings

    The fourth day of the ongoing second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval has been an action-packed one, with some excellent bits of bowling, batting and fielding. It started off with James Anderson dismissing night-watchman Michael Neser with a peach, which rattled his stumps. Moments later, Jos Buttler grabbed an outstanding catch to send back Marcus Harris, dropped Steve Smith next ball, before redeeming himself with a brilliant leg-side take to complete an exciting series of events.

    Ollie Robinson then spun a surprise, bowling off-breaks while sporting sunglasses, to capture the attention of experts and fans alike.

    As Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne extended Australia’s lead further, Ben Stokes plucked a stunning boundary catch to send back the former for a stroke-filled 54-ball 51. Head was rushed into a pull-shot by a pacy short ball from Robinson, and top-edged it towards mid-wicket. Stokes ran across, and dived forward to complete a supremely well-judged catch.

    He soon grabbed another catch, a fairly straightforward one, to send back Labuschagne for 51 off Dawid Malan’s leg-break. Australia were 174/6 at the time of writing, leading by 411 in their second innings.

    Watch the Ben Stokes catch here:

