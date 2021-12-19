Ashes 2021-22 | WATCH: Ben Stokes takes a brilliant boundary catch to dismiss Travis Head

The fourth day of the ongoing second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval has been an action-packed one, with some excellent bits of bowling, batting and fielding. It started off with James Anderson dismissing night-watchman Michael Neser with a peach, which rattled his stumps. Moments later, Jos Buttler grabbed an outstanding catch to send back Marcus Harris, dropped Steve Smith next ball, before redeeming himself with a brilliant leg-side take to complete an exciting series of events.