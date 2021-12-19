Ashes 2021-22 | Twitter reacts as Ollie Robinson turns off-spinner in Adelaide

Today at 11:09 AM
After having dismissed Steve Smith in his first spell on Day 4 of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide, right-arm quick Ollie Robinson turned to bowl gentle off-spin with sunglasses on. Shane Warne, while on air, likened Robinson's style of bowling to that of former Australia off-spinner Colin Miller.
WHAT WAS THAT!
December 19, 2021
LOL!
Robinson needs to chop & change between fast & off spin in the same over now. #Ashes— Johnny (@GEGENPREDS) December 19, 2021
HAHA!
Always had this in my mind that why do bowlers still try and swing the ball on dead pitches?— Mr Jerry santos (@ggmu4231) December 19, 2021
Robinson knows he can do someone the way bumrah did him🤣 https://t.co/fLnV3PnxdB
PURE VILLAGE!
Robinson bowling spin. Pure village that 😂😂 #Ashes— T (@TanH130) December 19, 2021
HAHA!
Ollie Robinson is bowling off spin, now... 😂— Sumit Sundriyal 🇮🇳 (@SumitSun14) December 19, 2021
Is this #Ashes or mohalla 🏏?
GREAT!
Finally England have a decent spinner in Robinson😂#Ashes— Sushil Acharya (@ach_sushil98) December 19, 2021
SURPRISE!
Surprise surprise.. Ollie Robinson has become a spin bowler #Ashes #OllieRobinson #AUSvENG— Santosh Chaurasia (@ChaurasiaVi23) December 19, 2021
THE BEST!
Bring Ollie Robinson from both ends— Rishabh Jain 🇮🇳 (@ImRish_rj07) December 19, 2021
Fast bowler and Spinner#Ashes
REASON?
What could be the reason behind Robinson bowling off spin?— SportsForAll (@msudh98) December 19, 2021
1. Slow over rate.
2.Absence of Joe Root.
3.Lack of intent.#Ashes #cricket
OFF SPIN!
Robinson is bowling off spin. #Ashes @CricCrazyJohns @mufaddal_vohra @CricNeelabh pic.twitter.com/LbW7FERSsa— Kirket (@Kirketki) December 19, 2021
SUNGLASSES!
Meanwhile English paceman Ollie Robinson just bowled an over of spin, in sunglasses 🕶️🏏#Ashes— Priyanshu Pande (@priyanshupande) December 19, 2021
- Ollie Robinson
- Ashes
- Ashes 2021 22
- England Vs Australia
- Australia Vs England
- Ashes 2021 22
- England Cricket Team
- Australia Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.