Ashes 2021-22 | Twitter reacts as Jos Buttler grabs stunner to dismiss Marcus Harris, drops Steve Smith next ball

Today at 10:08 AM
It was a bitter-sweet beginning for Jos Buttler on the fourth day of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide, as he took an outstanding catch to dismiss Marcus Harris and then dropped Steve Smith the very next ball off Stuart Broad. Smith survived a close leg-before shout too, in the same over.
It was quite an eventful start to Day 4 of the second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval, as England first created a half-chance to run Marcus Harris out, with the batsman just in at the striker’s end after a direct hit. The visitors didn’t have to wait for long to get a wicket though, as James Anderson castled nightwatchman Michael Neser with a peach for 3.
Stuart Broad then took over, and had Harris edge one behind, and Jos Buttler flew to his left to pluck a one-handed stunner. Broad found the outside edge off the very next ball - too Steve Smith’s first - but Buttler failed to hold on another tough chance, this time to his right. Smith survived a close leg-before shout the very next ball, which was reviewed by England only for the batsman to be saved on umpire’s call on impact.
Buttler had a similar outing on the first day too, when he took a brilliant leg-side catch to dismiss Harris at the start of the day, before shelling a straight-forward one to give Marnus Labuschagne a life on 95.
Australia were 52/3 at the time of writing, 289 ahead in their second innings, with Smith and Labuschagne at the crease.
UP AND DOWN!
December 19, 2021
OLD LIKE WINE
That's a beauty by Anderson to knock Neser over! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/Ots2E8x6Ra— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 19, 2021
TOUGH!
as a former wicket keeper myself … feel for Jos Butler. he’s having a tough match #ithappens— SABotage (@sab_rossitto) December 19, 2021
OH, NO!
I can't believe I'm saying this, but I would hate to be Jos Butler right now. #Ashes #ENGLAND #wtf— Sam J. (@Zizounytz) December 19, 2021
ROCKS OR DIAMONDS?
Jos Butler…. Absolutely rocks or diamonds— Legends of Sport (@Legendsofsport8) December 19, 2021
OOPS!
Jos butler that is unreal again, catch the easy ones now please mate😂 #Ashes— Cameron Gibson (@Cameron67986473) December 19, 2021
ANOTHER!
Jos Butler drops another catch…. #ashes— Kate Wall (@TheKateWall) December 19, 2021
HAHA!
Hope Marcus Harris asks jos butler after the days play weather he hates him or not takes two blinders to get him out and then drops everyone else— James Durkin (@jedurkin1) December 19, 2021
THOUGHTS?
Jos Butler should give up Wicket keeping. #Ashes— Tehzeeb (@drtehzeeb57) December 19, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Jos Buttler
- Marcus Harris
- Steve Smith
- Stuart Broad
- Ashes
- Ashes 2021 22
- Ashes 2021 22
- England Vs Australia
- Australia Vs England
- England Cricket Team
- Australia Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.