Ashes 2021-22 | Twitter reacts as Jos Buttler grabs stunner to dismiss Marcus Harris, drops Steve Smith next ball

Stuart Broad then took over, and had Harris edge one behind, and Jos Buttler flew to his left to pluck a one-handed stunner. Broad found the outside edge off the very next ball - too Steve Smith’s first - but Buttler failed to hold on another tough chance, this time to his right. Smith survived a close leg-before shout the very next ball, which was reviewed by England only for the batsman to be saved on umpire’s call on impact.