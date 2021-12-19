 user tracker image
    Ashes 2021-22 | Twitter reacts as Jos Buttler grabs stunner to dismiss Marcus Harris, drops Steve Smith next ball

    Jos Buttler took a brilliant catch, before dropping one off the very next ball on Day 3 of the Adelaide Test

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:08 AM

    It was a bitter-sweet beginning for Jos Buttler on the fourth day of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide, as he took an outstanding catch to dismiss Marcus Harris and then dropped Steve Smith the very next ball off Stuart Broad. Smith survived a close leg-before shout too, in the same over.

    It was quite an eventful start to Day 4 of the second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval, as England first created a half-chance to run Marcus Harris out, with the batsman just in at the striker’s end after a direct hit. The visitors didn’t have to wait for long to get a wicket though, as James Anderson castled nightwatchman Michael Neser with a peach for 3.

    Stuart Broad then took over, and had Harris edge one behind, and Jos Buttler flew to his left to pluck a one-handed stunner. Broad found the outside edge off the very next ball  - too Steve Smith’s first - but Buttler failed to hold on another tough chance, this time to his right. Smith survived a close leg-before shout the very next ball, which was reviewed by England only for the batsman to be saved on umpire’s call on impact.

    Buttler had a similar outing on the first day too, when he took a brilliant leg-side catch to dismiss Harris at the start of the day, before shelling a straight-forward one to give Marnus Labuschagne a life on 95.

    Australia were 52/3 at the time of writing, 289 ahead in their second innings, with Smith and Labuschagne at the crease.

