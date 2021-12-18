IPL 2022 Auctions | Ravichandran Ashwin opens up on possible CSK return

With two new IPL franchises added and the older teams having finalized their player retention lists, there’s a lot of excitement ahead of the 2022 mega-auctions. There would be new players, combinations and captains with the next edition set to feature 10 teams.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who wasn’t retained by Delhi Capitals, could be a much sought after player in the auction, given his IPL record and overall experience. The veteran off-spinner opened up on the possibility of a return to Chennai Super Kings , for whom he bagged 90 wickets at 24.22 while maintaining an excellent economy of 6.45 between 2009 and 2015, with the team winning the 2010 and 2011 editions while making five finals appearances in the period.

"CSK is a franchise close to my heart, for me, CSK is like a school,” Ashwin said in response to a fan’s question on his YouTube channel. “That is where I joined Pre KG, LKG, UKG, primary school, then I did my middle school, and then starting high school and completing 10th standard board exams, I moved to a different school. I did my 11th and 12th a couple of, a couple of years, outside. Then I did a couple of years of Junior College.

“But after completing everything, obviously one has to come home right? So even I would love to come back home, but it all depends on the auction dynamics."

The 35-year-old however, maintained that what happens at the auctions is beyond a player’s control, and that he’ll be fully committed to the franchise that picks him.

"But I understand the fact that the auction dynamics is a different ball game,” he said. “There are 10 teams, coming up with 10 different strategies. They will all think differently. We don't know which team's core playing XI we will fit into. So let's see what happens at the auction. But as a professional, wherever I go, the mindset is simple, any franchise is trusting you and spending so much money to avail your services, for them I'd give my entire life and put in all efforts and not let them down."