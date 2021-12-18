Ganguly should give an explanation to end the entire issue, says Madan Lal on Kohli-BCCI captaincy row

Former India cricketer and coach Madan Lal believes that the ongoing limited-overs captaincy row between Virat Kohli and the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is merely a matter of opinion, and not a controversy. He added that the issue will be resolved once Ganguly gives a clear explanation.

Indian cricket has been marred by controversy over the last few days, following Virat Kohli’s explosive presser ahead of the team’s tour to South Africa. Kohli, who was sacked as the ODI captain, revealed that he’d been informed about the decision 90 minutes before it was made official. He also stated that his decision to quit T20I captaincy after the T20 World Cup 2021 was “received well” by the BCCI earlier this year.

That however,contradicted BCCI president Sourav Ganguly’s statement made earlier, during which he mentioned having personally requested Kohli to reconsider stepping down from T20I captaincy. The series of events prompted discussions and debates among experts and fans alike.

Ganguly didn't speak much on the matter, saying that the governing body "will deal with it".

Former India quick and 1983 World Cup winner Madan Lal believes that the entire episode is merely a matter of opinion, and that Ganguly should offer an explanation to put an end to it all.

"I think this situation should have been handled in a better way because it is not a controversy but a matter of opinion,” Lal told ANI.

“I don't know what Sourav had said to Virat so I don't want to comment on that. But I think that Sourav being the President should come out and give an explanation and that will be the end of the entire issue. We need to be focused on the South Africa tour right now as it is an important game for us.”

Sunil Gavaskar had earlier stated that the selectors should have handled the issue better, and that Kohli should have a proper communication with the management to solve the matter. Lal was in total agreement with his former India captain.

"Gavaskar is correct with his point,” he said. “Virat should clear all his issues with the management. This is not a big matter. I would say that the selectors should have handled the situation better. It is the duty of selectors to look after and stop these controversies. I am not sure if the selectors spoke to Virat before taking the decision."

India is scheduled to play a three-match Test series in South Africa, beginning December 26, followed by as many ODIs.