‘Too much of conflict all around’ – Sourav Ganguly on Sachin Tendulkar’s potential arrival in Indian cricket

Sourav Ganguly, who captained India in 49 Tests and 146 ODIs during his illustrious career, has been quite a presence during his ongoing stint as the BCCI president. Ganguly has his former teammates Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman in the setup, as the national team head coach and NCA head respectively, and is also hopeful of Sachin Tenulkar joining the set-up in some way in near future.

Ganguly, who formed ODI cricket’s most successful opening pair with Tendulkar, with 6,609 partnership runs and 21 century stands, opened up on the possibility of the latter getting involved with Indian cricket. Tendulkar has served as Mumbai Indians ’ mentor in the past, but has stayed away from full-time roles.

"Sachin is obviously a bit different. He doesn't want to be involved in all this,” Ganguly said on the ‘Backstage with Boria' show. “I'm sure with Sachin's involvement in Indian cricket in someway, it can't be a better news than that. In what way that obviously needs to be worked out. Because there is too much of conflict all around.

“Rightly or wrongly, anything and everything you do you have the word 'conflict' keeps jumping out of the window, some of which I find really really unrealistic. So you have to see the best way to keep the best talent involved in the game. And at some stage Sachin will also find a way to be involved in Indian cricket.”