NZ vs BAN | Bangladesh team sent into three-day quarantine

The Bangladesh cricket team has been sent into three-day room quarantine and has been asked by the New Zealand Health Ministry to not take part in any practice sessions until Tuesday, December 21. The decision comes after spin-bowling consultant Rangana Herath tested covid-19 positive on Wednesday.

The Bangladesh cricket team members have found themselves in a challenging situation in New Zealand, where they’re scheduled to play a two-match Test series in early January.

Eight members of the touring contingent are already in isolation, after spin-bowling consultant Rangana Herath returned covid-19 positive earlier this week. The group is said to have come in contact with another person on their Malaysia-Christchurch aircraft, who also tested positive.

The remainder of the players and staff took part in their first outdoor practice session on Thursday after having completed the mandatory quarantine, before being asked to quit practice.

"We were permitted to practice yesterday (December 16) but today we were forced to cancel our practice as per orders from New Zealand Government," Bangladesh team manager Nafees Iqbal said. "We have done three Covid tests so far and there is still one to go and we will get released if everyone gets negative results in the next test on the ninth day of quarantine."

"Herath is fine now and he is recovering gradually. Our team is keeping contact with him on a regular basis and hopefully we will get him soon with us."

BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told the Dhaka-based The Daily Star: "We're maintaining the existing protocol. We will get a clear picture tomorrow (December 17) as they have taken a few samples today and the results are due. Since the players are isolated, hopefully no other complications will arise. This is part of the new reality."

Bangladesh are scheduled to play a two-day practice match against New Zealand A from December 28, before the first of two Tests gets underway on January 1 in Tauranga.