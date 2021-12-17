Ashes 2021-22 | WATCH: Jhye Richardson smashes gigantic six off his second ball in Test cricket

Jhye Richardson walked in at the fall of fellow debutant Michael Neser’s wicket and went for big hits right away as Asutralia looked for quick runs. He mistimed the first one over long-on for three, and middled the next to send it deep into the stands. That was after Neser (35 off 24) and Mitchell Starc (39* off 39) added quickfire 58 for the eigth wicket.