Ashes 2021-22 | WATCH: Jhye Richardson smashes gigantic six off his second ball in Test cricket

Debutant Jhye Richardson smacked Chris Woakes for a huge six towards cow corner on the second ball he faced in Test cricket in the ongoing second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval on Friday. He was dismissed caught-behind the very next ball, and Australia declared their first innings at 473/9.
Jhye Richardson walked in at the fall of fellow debutant Michael Neser’s wicket and went for big hits right away as Asutralia looked for quick runs. He mistimed the first one over long-on for three, and middled the next to send it deep into the stands. That was after Neser (35 off 24) and Mitchell Starc (39* off 39) added quickfire 58 for the eigth wicket.
Earlier, Marnus Labuschagne got to his maiden Ashes hundred, survived a lucky escape with a no-ball dismissal against Ollie Robinson, before being dismissed off the same bowler soon after. Skipper Steve Smith missed his 28th Test ton by seven runs, falling leg-before to James Anderson for 93. Alex Carey, playing his second Test, got to his maiden Test fifty before the lower-order blitz.
Ben Stokes was England’s pick of the bowlers with 3/113, while Anderson finished 2/58.
Watch Richardson’s six here:
Second ball - Richardson sends a HUGE six into the Adelaide crowd #Ashes pic.twitter.com/W7M8iAu55D— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2021
December 17, 2021
