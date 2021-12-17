 user tracker image
    Ashes 2021-22 | Twitter reacts as Ollie Robinson gets Marnus Labuschagne after no-ball dismissal earlier

    camera iconcamera icon|

    Ollie Robinson dismissed Marnus Labuschagne twice on the second morning of the AdelaideTest

    | ICC Twitter

    Ashes 2021-22 | Twitter reacts as Ollie Robinson gets Marnus Labuschagne after no-ball dismissal earlier

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:24 AM

    Marnus Labuschagne continued to ride his luck in the first innings of the Adelaide Test, as he was dismissed off an Ollie Robinson no-ball moments after getting to his maiden Ashes hundred on Day 2. However, the bowler soon had his man, trapping the right-hander leg-before in the very next over.

    Marnus Labuschagne, who recently jumped to the second spot in the ICC Men’s Test Rankings for batsmen, has continued his prime form, getting to his maiden Ashes hundred in the ongoing second Test at the Adelaide Oval.

    However, there have been several fortuitous moments during his long stay at the crease. On Thursday, he was dropped twice by England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, which included a fairly straightforward chance during the closing stages of play.

    On Friday, soon after he got to his sixth Test ton, the right-hander was caught-behind off an Ollie Robinson delivery, only for the TV replays to suggest that the bowler had overstepped. He survived another close chance, when an aerial pull shot off Stuart Broad just about evaded Robinson at square leg soon after.

    However, it was the bowler who eventually won the contest, trapping Australia's No.3 leg-before in the very next over for 103. Australia were 3/241 at the time of writing, with Steve Smith joined by Travis Head at the crease.

