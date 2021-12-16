Reports | Dale Steyn to join Sunrisers Hyderabad as bowling coach

As per the report, the franchise is in talks with Steyn and they might make the announcement next week in case everything is finalised. Steyn has 97 wickets in 95 IPL matches playing for three different franchises. He played for Deccan Chargers, Gujarat Lions, and Royal Challengers Bangalore during his career in the IPL. Reportedly, SRH are also looking to get former India and Tamil Nadu all-rounder Hemang Badani onto their coaching staff as they start afresh from IPL 2022.