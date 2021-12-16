Reports | Dale Steyn to join Sunrisers Hyderabad as bowling coach

Today at 2:36 PM
Former South Africa cricketer Dale Steyn is reportedly joining Sunrisers Hyderabad as the bowling coach for the upcoming season according to a report by Cricbuzz. It is also reported that former India and Tamil Nadu all-rounder Hemang Badani will join the coaching staff of the Hyderabad team.
IPL 2022 is going to be an exciting season with two new teams in the mega auction ahead of the season. The franchises had announced their retention and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) decided to stick with Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, and Umran Malik as their core for the upcoming season. However, they are not the only people who have been finalized by the franchise ahead of the mega auction.
As per a report by Cricbuzz, Dale Steyn will join Sunrisers Hyderabad as their bowling coach. SRH needed a new coaching staff after head coach Trevor Bayliss and batting coach Brad Haddin quit after the 2021 season. Also, the franchise had decided to part ways with VVS Laxman, who has joined the National Cricket Academy(NCA). Tom Moody has been re-designated as the head coach of the franchise.
As per the report, the franchise is in talks with Steyn and they might make the announcement next week in case everything is finalised. Steyn has 97 wickets in 95 IPL matches playing for three different franchises. He played for Deccan Chargers, Gujarat Lions, and Royal Challengers Bangalore during his career in the IPL. Reportedly, SRH are also looking to get former India and Tamil Nadu all-rounder Hemang Badani onto their coaching staff as they start afresh from IPL 2022.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.