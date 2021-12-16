Reports | Andy Flower leading the race to coach Lucknow franchise for the next season

As per a report in the PTI, former Zimbabwe cricketer Andy Flower is frontrunner to coach Lucknow in the IPL 2022. Two new franchises, Lucknow and Ahmedabad will participate along with other eight teams in the upcoming season of the tournament and there will be a mega auction prior to the season.

IPL 2022 will be a more exciting tournament with addition of two new franchises taking the number of participants teams up to 10. Also, the teams will try to build a new core through the mega auction before the competition starts. Lucknow and Ahmedabad are two new franchises added for the 2022 season.

According to a report by PTI, Andy Flower is set to join the Sanjiv Goenka-owned franchise as head coach. Flower has already stepped down as the assistant coach of Punjab Kings. A BCCI official had said that there is a good chance that Flower will join one of the new franchises.

“He sent his resignation to the team recently. It has been accepted. There is a good chance that he goes to one of the new teams (Lucknow or Ahmedabad),” a BCCI official had told PTI.

A team official has said that the team is in talks with a few for the position but anything cannot be confirmed unless someone signs for them.

"We have been hearing a lot of names. Only today someone wrote that Gary Kirsten is also becoming the coach. We are in talks with a few, but unless someone signs for us, we cannot confirm," the official told PTI.

Flower has experience of coaching England team which won the 2010 T20 World Cup. The other names along with him in the contention are Gary Kirsten, Daniel Vettori and Ashish Nehra according to the report.