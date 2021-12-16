Pragyan Ojha takes an indirect dig at Virat Kohli, posts a cryptic message on social media

Pragyan Ojha posted a cryptic message on social media after the controversy surrounding Virat Kohli’s limited-overs captaincy erupted post his press conference. Kohli had recently contradicted Sourav Ganguly saying that no one told him not to quit T20I captaincy, in a press conference.

Indian cricket is surrounded by controversy regarding the differences between Virat Kohli and the administrators currently. The press conference by Kohli on Wednesday depicted the underlying tension between him and the office-bearers. Kohli stepped down from T20I captaincy after the World Cup and was also removed from the ODI captaincy for South Africa series as well.

A few days ago, current BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly had said that the selectors had requested Kohli not to step down from the captaincy of the shortest format. He had also added that the cricketer was informed of the removal of his ODI captaincy in advance.

Kohli, while speaking in the press conference on Wednesday gave a contradictory statement and revealed that no one requested him not to step down from the T20I captaincy. He further added that he was informed of his removal from ODI captaincy just 90 minutes before during the meeting for Test squad selection for South Africa.

Former India cricketer, Pragyan Ojha shared a cryptic message a few hours after the press conference which might have indirectly suggested that the situation should not have unfolded like this in a public place as the reputation is at stake.

A good chef knows what to show and what not to, when he is trying to prepare a delicious dish! As the reputation of the kitchen and the restaurant is on him. #JustAThought — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) December 15, 2021

Sourav Ganguly has avoided commenting anything on the issue and has said that BCCI will take care of it in an appropriate manner.