PAK vs WI | Uncertainty looms over series after five more West Indies contingent members test covid-19 positive

West Indies players Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein and Justin Greaves, Team Physician Dr. Akshai Mansingh and Assistant Coach Roddy Estwick have returned positive results for covid-19 in the latest round of testing. It adds up to the total number of cases in the camp to nine, after Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase , Kyle Mayers and a non-coaching staff member had returned positive Tests before the start of the T20I series last week.

"All three players will therefore miss the upcoming matches and all five individuals will remain isolated from the rest of the West Indies squad and are now under the care and supervision provided by the medical officials. They will remain in isolation for ten (10) days or until they return negative PCR test results," a Cricket West Indies release stated.

"CWI and PCB Officials will be meeting on Thursday morning, once all members of the touring party have been tested again, to determine whether the tour can continue."

Pakistan won each of the first two T20Is to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, with the third T20I scheduled to be played on Thursday, December 16. With the covid-19 outbreak and with the West Indies already having seven players unavailable for selection now, including an injured Devon Thomas, there’s an uncertainty over the final T20I and the three-match ODI series that follows.