IND vs SA | ‘Leave it to the BCCI’ – Sourav Ganguly reacts to Virat Kohli’s captaincy comments

Today at 5:33 PM
Current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has cleared his stance on the controversy related to Virat Kohli’s captaincy saying that the BCCI will deal with the issue appropriately. Kohli had recently contradicted Ganguly saying that no one told him not to quit T20I captaincy in a press conference.
Indian cricket is surrounded by a lot of controversy these days. The underlying tension between Virat Kohli and administrators has been highlighted in the recent press conference by the former Indian skipper. Kohli resigned from the T20I captaincy after the World Cup and now he has also been removed from the ODI captaincy for the South Africa series.
Former India cricketer and current BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly said a few days ago that the selectors had requested Kohli to not step down from the captaincy of the T20 format when he informed the board about his decision. Ganguly had also claimed that Kohli was informed about his removal from ODI captaincy in advance and there was clear communication from the administration.
Kohli has now contradicted the statement with his pre-departure press conference before the South Africa series on Wednesday saying that his decision to leave the T20I captaincy was accepted very well and no one requested him not to do so. He also revealed that he was informed of the decision of his removal from ODI captaincy just 90 minutes before the meeting for selection of the Test squad for South Africa.
Ganguly has been facing a lot of criticism over the last 24 hours over Kohli's statement. Several former cricketers had commented that Ganguly should clear the air regarding the issue. Breaking his silence on the issue, Ganguly has said that the BCCI will deal with the issue appropriately.
"I have got nothing to say. We will deal with it, leave it to the BCCI," he told reporters.
India will tour South Africa for three Tests and three ODIs for a series starting from December 26.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.