Ganguly should be asked why there is such discrepancy, says Gavaskar after Kohli’s captaincy comments

Sunil Gavaskar feels that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly should be asked about the discrepancy which surfaced due to the contradictory statements given by him and India Test captain Virat Kohli over the latter’s captaincy role. Gavaskar asked for a clear communication between the board and players.
Virat Kohli made explosive claims related to his T20I and ODI captaincy on Wednesday, which sparked several debates and discussions over the lack of communication between the player, the board and the selection committee.
Kohli, who has decided to step down from T20I captaincy after the T20 World Cup 2021 even before the tournament started, stated that the BCCI “received the decision very well”. It contradicted BCCI president Sourav Ganguly’s statement last week, in which the former India captain revealed that he’d requested Kohli not to give up T20I captaincy.
Moreover, Kohli also revealed that he was told of the ODI captaincy snub 90 minutes before the decision was made, during a call with the selectors which was meant for India’s Test team selection for the upcoming three-match series in South Africa.
Sunil Gavaskar asked for Ganguly to clear the air on the discrepancy that has emerged during the entire episode.
“I think it (Kohli's comments) actually doesn't bring the BCCI into the picture,” Gavaskar told India Today. “I think it's the individual who has to be asked where he got the impression he had conveyed such a message to Kohli. So that's the only thing. Yes, he is the BCCI president and surely he should be asked why there is such a discrepancy.
“He is probably the best person to ask about the discrepancy in what you seem to have to say and what the Indian captain has said.”
Gavaskar further stressed on the importance of a clear communication between the board and the players to avoid any misunderstanding and speculations.
"It always helps to have a clear line of communication so that there is no speculation,” said the former India captain. “So from now, from what has happened, there should be a clear line of communication and the chairman of the selection committee can come down and say why he has been picked and why he has not been picked. Sometimes, even if that is not needed, a press release is also good enough. A good press release giving all the reasons makes life a lot easier."
