Ashes 2021-22 | ‘Well played, Marnus’ - Twitter reacts as Labuschagne compliments himself after ducking a bouncer

Today at 2:21 PM
Marnus Labuschagne hilariously complimented himself, “Yeah, well played, Marnus” after ducking a short one from Ben Stokes during Day 1 of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide. It was another of Labuschagne’s mannerisms, after his famous “no run” chants having already become viral on social media.
In a rather hilarious moment during the first day of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide, Marnus Labuschagne acknowledged himself for getting under a bouncer from Ben Stokes. His “Well played, Marnus” expression was caught on stump mic, much to the delight of on air commentators and the viewers alike.
The right-hander soon got to another Test fifty, thereby extending a second-wicket stand with David Warner to an unbeaten 121, as Australia headed to the dinner break at 129/1. Labuschagne, who recently climbed to the No.2 spot in the ICC Test batting rankings, had walked out to bat after Marcus Harris had been dismissed for 3, courtesy of a stunning diving catch by Jos Buttler.
Australia headed into the match without the services of their skipper Pat Cummins, who was ruled out after having come in close contact with a covid-19 positive case on Wednesday.
MARNUS!
🎙🎙🎙#Ashes pic.twitter.com/KNGhibosE5— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2021
UNIQUE indeed!
He's cute and has the right spirit. How often do you see a batsman praise himself? I like his way, he's unique. Earlier he used to copy Smith 🤣🤣🤣 which caused him to fail on occasions, but now he's himself with a bit of Smith's magic in him😂🤣 Let's go Marnus👍— Rohan (@Rohan54226801) December 16, 2021
LOVED IT!
Love Marnus. Need blokes like these in cricket. Brilliant but entertaining!— Indrajit.Ghose (@IndrajitGhose6) December 16, 2021
ENIGMA!
Marnus Labuschagne is an enigma 😂— Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 16, 2021
He praises himself for getting under a short one...
"Yeah well played Marn!"
#Ashes pic.twitter.com/P0UWVWdHkP
HAHA!
Stokes on Labuschagne. “No run!”. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/wL4wAiGvw7— Pauline 🏴💃🌹 (@PaulineMilligan) December 16, 2021
LOL!
I really, really like Labuschagne. pic.twitter.com/kXy7MRt8sT— Yas Rana (@Yas_Wisden) December 16, 2021
PUJARA!
Labuschagne mein Pujara ki atman aa gayi hai aisa lagta hai.— कुशल मेहरा (@kushal_mehra) December 16, 2021
BRILLIANT!
What's going on with Labuschagne?— Monkeybradders (@monkeybradders) December 16, 2021
HeLeaves he shouts "NO RUN" no shit mate, the keeper's holding it, and it's not your call when it's behind you.#Ashes
ROFL!
Imagine thinking Labuschagne is a bigger bellend than Stokes 😂 https://t.co/LFVYDvhj9l— Tiger2047 (@Tiger2047) December 16, 2021
ENTERTAINING STUFF!!!
Welcome to the Marnus Labuschagne era!! #ashes— Aaron Wickramasinghe (@AzzAWicky07) December 16, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Marnus Labuschagne
- Ben Stokes
- David Warner
- Ashes
- Ashes 2021 22
- Ashes 2021
- Australia Vs England
- England Vs Australia
- Australia Cricket Team
- England Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.