    Ashes 2021-22 | ‘Well played, Marnus’ - Twitter reacts as Labuschagne compliments himself after ducking a bouncer

    Labuschagne was unbeaten on 53 at the dinner break on Day 1 of the Ashes Test

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:21 PM

    Marnus Labuschagne hilariously complimented himself, “Yeah, well played, Marnus” after ducking a short one from Ben Stokes during Day 1 of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide. It was another of Labuschagne’s mannerisms, after his famous “no run” chants having already become viral on social media.

    In a rather hilarious moment during the first day of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide, Marnus Labuschagne acknowledged himself for getting under a bouncer from Ben Stokes. His “Well played, Marnus” expression was caught on stump mic, much to the delight of on air commentators and the viewers alike.

    The right-hander soon got to another Test fifty, thereby extending a second-wicket stand with David Warner to an unbeaten 121, as Australia headed to the dinner break at 129/1. Labuschagne, who recently climbed to the No.2 spot in the ICC Test batting rankings, had walked out to bat after Marcus Harris had been dismissed for 3, courtesy of a stunning diving catch by Jos Buttler.

    Australia headed into the match without the services of their skipper Pat Cummins, who was ruled out after having come in close contact with a covid-19 positive case on Wednesday.

