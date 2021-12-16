Ashes 2021-22 | WATCH: Jos Buttler drops a sitter to give Marnus Labuschagne a reprieve

Today at 5:34 PM
Marnus Labuschagne got lucky during the closing stages of Day 1 of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide, with Jos Buttler shelling a fairly straightforward chance when the batter was on 95. It was Buttler’s second drop of the day, after he’d missed a tough chance earlier when Labuschagne was on 21.
Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner led Australia’s batting charge on Day 1 of the second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval, helping the hosts reach 221/2 at stumps after Steve Smith opted to bat. Labuschagne showed great patience and grit throughout his 275-ball unbeaten stay at the crease, which fetched him 95 runs with the help of seven boundaries.
The right-hander’s stay was punctuated with some interesting moments, including that of him complimenting himself on ducking a Ben Stokes bouncer, as well as some fortunate ones, as he was dropped by England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler twice during the day.
Buttler, who’d grabbed a stunner to send back Marcus Harris earlier in the day, failed to hold on a tough leg-side chance when Labuschagne gloved one off Ben Stokes when on 21. Later, during the closing stages of play, he missed a relatively straightforward chance, when Australia’s No.3 edged one off James Anderson when on 95.
Labuschagne survived 15 balls more to see the close of play at the very score. David Warner though, was dismissed in the nervous nineties for the second straight time, smashing one straight to Stuart Broad off Ben Stokes when on 95.
An absolute sitter hits the deck as Labuschagne gets another life #Ashes pic.twitter.com/QI3bDaIRRO— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2021
