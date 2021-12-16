Ashes 2021-22 | Twitter reacts as Jos Buttler takes a fabulous diving catch to send back Marcus Harris

However, Harris couldn’t build on, and glanced one down the leg side to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, who dived across to his right to complete a stunning catch. Australia were 11/1 at the time of writing, with Marnus Labuschagne joining Warner at the crease. The hosts are without the services of their captain Pat Cummins, who was ruled out hours before the game's start after coming in close contact with a covid-19 positive case.