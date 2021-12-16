Ashes 2021-22 | Twitter reacts as Jos Buttler takes a fabulous diving catch to send back Marcus Harris

Today at 10:23 AM
Jos Buttler grabbed a brilliant one-handed catch to send back Marcus Harris off the bowling of Stuart Broad in the first session of the second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Harris had survived a close leg-before call earlier, which he got overturned after being given out.
Stuart Broad was at his prime best during his opening burst in the second Test at the Adelaide Oval, posing serious questions to both Australia openers David Warner and Marcus Harris, after hosts opted to bat. Broad had close leg-before shouts against both left-handers, and had Harris given out on an on-field call, before the decision was eventually overturned.
However, Harris couldn’t build on, and glanced one down the leg side to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, who dived across to his right to complete a stunning catch. Australia were 11/1 at the time of writing, with Marnus Labuschagne joining Warner at the crease. The hosts are without the services of their captain Pat Cummins, who was ruled out hours before the game's start after coming in close contact with a covid-19 positive case.
