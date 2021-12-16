Ashes 2021-22 | Jos Buttler dropping my catch was unbelievable, opines Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne has said that Jos Buttler dropping his simple catch on 95 was unbelievable, after the end of day’s play of the Adelaide Test. Australia are poised on a score of 221/2 and Labuschagne is playing at a score of 95 runs while Steve Smith is on 18 at the end of day 1 of pink-ball Test.

Australia are leading the Ashes 2021-22 by 1-0 with a nine wicket win in the Brisbane Test. The second pink-ball Test started on December 16 in Adelaide and Australia are in a strong position at the end of the first day and are poised at 221/2. Marnus Labuschagne is playing on 95 runs and will be looking forward to completing his century on the second day. Also, Steve Smith is playing on knock of 18 runs

Labuschagne was surprisingly dropped twice by England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. Labuschagne was dropped on 21 in the second session by Buttler on a difficult chance and then Buttler dropped a sitter on 95. The instance occurred in the 85th over when he chased a delivery outside off stump and Buttler dropped a catch at comfortable height taking his outside edge.

Labuschagne opined that Buttler dropping a sitter off his bowling was unbelievable.

"I don't know how that happened."Probably the last stage was interesting and tested my patience, Buttler dropping that was unbelievable, but my job is to capitalize on that. Tomorrow, no chances," Labuschagne said after the day's play.

David Warner also scored a half-century for the team but fell short of a hundred by 5 runs. He and Labuschagne stitched a 172 run partnership for the second wicket after the early dismissal of Marcus Harris. Labuschagne said that Warner was going good about his innings.

"Davey (David Warner) was good going about his innings. He was patient, went so many balls without scoring. I feel for him, getting 95, but he'll take that," he stated.

England bowlers were effective in the first session but they were unable to provide early breakthroughs for the team. Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes were the only wicket-takers for the team but other pacers were unable to take wickets.