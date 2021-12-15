WATCH | Young fan in crowd left bloodied after putting down catch during BBL match

During the BBL match between Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers in Hobart on Tuesday, a young was seen hurt after putting down a catch while standing among the crowd. Hurricane's batsman, Ben McDermott smashed a huge six to the crowd, and the youngster who attempted the catch, could not hold on to it, and the ball struck his forehead. The young fan fell to the ground after the blow, and was seen bleeding from the injury. The fans ran to the boy after the incident, and called for medical assistance.