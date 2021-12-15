WATCH | Young fan in crowd left bloodied after putting down catch during BBL match

Today at 7:32 PM
A young cricket fan in the crowd was seen bloodied after his failed attempt to catch a ball during the Big Bash League match between Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers in Hobart on Tuesday. The incident took place in the eighth over when Hurricane's batsman Ben McDermott smashed a six off AJ Tye.
During the BBL match between Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers in Hobart on Tuesday, a young was seen hurt after putting down a catch while standing among the crowd. Hurricane's batsman, Ben McDermott smashed a huge six to the crowd, and the youngster who attempted the catch, could not hold on to it, and the ball struck his forehead. The young fan fell to the ground after the blow, and was seen bleeding from the injury. The fans ran to the boy after the incident, and called for medical assistance.
”That’s gone straight through (the hands). He’s got blood there, unfortunately, the young fella,” Mark Waugh said in the commentary.
Lucky the fan on the hill is OK...— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 14, 2021
Because his missed catch has drawn blood 😳#BBL11 pic.twitter.com/X0MTmDp7a2
In the match, the Perth Scorchers claimed a 53-run against the Hobart Hurricanes, who were bowled out for 129 in 19 overs. Australia's T20 World Cup 2021 final hero, Mitchell Marsh smashed an unbeaten 100 off 60 balls and led Scorchers to a total of 182/5 after batting first in the fixture.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.