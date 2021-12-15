Labuschagne leapfrogs Smith, Williamson in ICC Test Batting Rankings, Malan reclaims No.1 spot in T20Is

Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne attained his career-best position in the ICC men's Test batting rankings, as he moved up to the second spot. Labuschagne toppled Steve Smith and Kane Williamson , who slipped to third and fourth positions respectively. Labuschagne scored 74 in the first innings of the Ashes 2021-22 opener in Brisbane.

Travis Head, who starred for Australia in the Test with his sparkling 152, also attained his career-best ranking as he stormed into the top 10 rankings. Head is equal with South Africa's Quinton de Kock with 717 points, and is placed 10th currently.

David Warner, who scored 94 runs against England in the first innings of the Brisbane Test, jumped from ninth to sixth, overtaking Virat Kohli , Dimuth Karunaratne and Babar Azam. England bowlers Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood moved up to 31st and 50th spots respectively after their decent performances in the first Ashes Test.

Shaheen Afridi, who scalped three wickets against Bangladesh in the second Test that Pakistan won by an innings and eight runs earned third spot in the ICC Test bowling rankings. Shakib Al Hasan, who scored 33 and 63 against Pakistan in the second Test, has moved up to the 35th, and claimed the fourth position among Test all-rounders.