Labuschagne leapfrogs Smith, Williamson in ICC Test Batting Rankings, Malan reclaims No.1 spot in T20Is

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne toppled his compatriot Steve Smith and Kane Williamson to become the second-ranked Test batsman in the latest ICC Men's rankings. England's Dawid Malan retained his top spot in the T20I batsman rankings, while Babar Azam has slipped to the third spot in the chart.
Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne attained his career-best position in the ICC men's Test batting rankings, as he moved up to the second spot. Labuschagne toppled Steve Smith and Kane Williamson, who slipped to third and fourth positions respectively. Labuschagne scored 74 in the first innings of the Ashes 2021-22 opener in Brisbane.
Travis Head, who starred for Australia in the Test with his sparkling 152, also attained his career-best ranking as he stormed into the top 10 rankings. Head is equal with South Africa's Quinton de Kock with 717 points, and is placed 10th currently.
David Warner, who scored 94 runs against England in the first innings of the Brisbane Test, jumped from ninth to sixth, overtaking Virat Kohli, Dimuth Karunaratne and Babar Azam. England bowlers Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood moved up to 31st and 50th spots respectively after their decent performances in the first Ashes Test.
Shaheen Afridi, who scalped three wickets against Bangladesh in the second Test that Pakistan won by an innings and eight runs earned third spot in the ICC Test bowling rankings. Shakib Al Hasan, who scored 33 and 63 against Pakistan in the second Test, has moved up to the 35th, and claimed the fourth position among Test all-rounders.
In the T20I rankings, Dawid Malan reclaimed his top spot among batsmen, and Babar Azam slipped to third spot after poor performance in the two matches against West Indies, with South Africa's Aiden Markram taking the second position. In bowling, Pakistan's Shadab Khan advanced to the ninth spot.
Australia’s batters and Pakistan’s pacers make significant gains in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings 📈— ICC (@ICC) December 15, 2021
Details 👉 https://t.co/kkMymOpUSW pic.twitter.com/SeCzbldK5g
