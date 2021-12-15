IND vs SA | ‘The BCCI received it very well’ - Virat Kohli opens up on leaving T20I captaincy

Virat Kohli, who was recently stripped off India’s ODI captaincy, opened up on his stepping down from the role in the shortest version and his communication with the BCCI throughout the process. He also confirmed his availability for the three-match ODI series during the upcoming South Africa tour.

In a rather surprising call, Virat Kohli was replaced by Rohit Sharma as India’s full-time ODI captain ahead of the team’s upcoming tour of South Africa. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly backed the decision, stating that the selection committee insisted on having the same captain for the two white-ball formats. Kohli had stepped down as India's T20I captain after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE.

The entire episode called for major speculation and debate over the rift between Kohli and Rohit, with reports surfacing of the former making himself unavailable for the three-match ODI series next month.

While Kohli admitted that he was keen on leading the team in ODIs and Tests, he clarified that his decision to quit T20I captaincy was received well by the governing body and that he was “fine” with their call.

“I told the BCCI before giving up T20I captaincy. I told them my point of view,” Kohli told reporters on Wednesday, December 15. “The BCCI received it very well. There was no offence. It was received well, saying it’s a progresive step.

“I told them I will continue as ODI captain and Test captain. I told them at that point clearly that if the office bearers or the selectors don’t want me to handle either of the responsibilities, I am fine with it. I said this clearly when I approached the BCCI to discuss my T20I captaincy.”

Kohli, who had taken over as India’s full-time white-ball captain in January 2017, further reflected on his journey in the leadership role.

“As far as captaincy, I have been absolutely honest to the job,” the 33-year-old said. “That’s my assessment tof the limited-overs captaincy. You know how to perform and it’s just about understanding the roles and making sure I perform to the best of my abilities.

“Well, I can't say whether it will leave a positive impact on my batting. No one can predict these things. I have taken a lot of pride in batting as a captain. I know that the motivation level will not dip at all.”

Kohli also dismissed the reports of him being unavailable for the three-match ODI series in January, stating that he was always available for selection.

“I am available for selection and was available for selection,” clarified Kohli. “You should not be asking these questions. You should be asking these to people who are writing these and their sources. As far as I am concerned, I am always available for selection. In the past, there was something said that I was. They are absolutely not credible. I am available for ODIs and I was always keen to play. As I said, these questions would be asked to people who are writing lies.

“My communication with the BCCI has not happened and I wanted to rest. Whatever was said, I was contantacted 1 and half hours before the meeting. There was no communication. The chief selector discussed the Test team. Before ending the call, I was told the five selectors told me I will not be ODI captain. Which is fine.”

Kohli will lead the India team for their three-match Test series against South Africa, beginning December 26 in Centurion. The teams will face-off in three ODIs thereafter from January 19 to 23.